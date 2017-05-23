Saylor’s Hill puts cyclists to the test

For road-course cyclists the Steve Bauer Classic on Saturday in Pelham was all about about distance — and higher — education.

More than 300 cyclists put their early-season form to the test in races that ranged from 49.6 to 124 kilometres.

However, the 12.3-kilometre course challenged the endurance of all riders, regardless of distance. With the start and finish lines at the corner of Effingham Street and Tice Road, everyone had to climb Saylor’s Hill at least four times if they wanted to finish their respective races.

The hill, with an 11 per cent grade according to runbikerace.com, is considered one of the most-challenging climbs for road-course cycling in Ontario.

In all, 304 riders, including 229 who completed their races, in a one-day event that featured 49.6-, 62-, 74.4- and 124-km distances.

Average speed, at 39 km/h; was the highest in the Elite 1 and 2 Men Division won by Jordann Jones of the National Cycling Centre Hamilton (NCCH). He completed the 124-km race in 3.07.47, two seconds faster than Bruce Bird, who was riding for Wheels on Bloor.

Their division had both the highest participation and attrition at an event that until 2016 was known as the Niagara Classic. A total of 49 cyclists started the race, but only 33 crossed the finished line 12 laps later.

Following are the top-five finishers in the various racing divisions at this year’s Steve Bauer Classic:

Elite 1 and 2 men, dist., 124 km; avg. speed, 39.6 km/h: 1. Jordann Jones, NCCH), 3.07:47; 2. Bruce Bird, Wheels of Bloor, 3.07:49; 3. Yuri Hrycaj, Toronto Hustle, 3:08.39; 4. Trevor O’Donnell, Toronto Hustle, 3:08.39; 5. Benoit Boulay, Toronto Hustle, 3.08:39.

Master 1 men, dist.. 99.2 km; avg. speed, 38.1 km/h: 1. Shannon Hunt, Morning Glory Cycling Club, 2.36:10; 2. Justin Rogers, WASPcam, 2.36:10; 3. Kevin Davis, WASPcam, 2.36:16; 4. Graham Thomas, Wheels of Bloor, 2.36:16; 5. Dorel Pop, B1 Evo Cycling, 2.36:16.

Junior men, dist., 99.2 km; avg. speed, 39.5 km/h: 1. Graydon Staples, Toronto Hustle, 2.30:45; 2. Noah Simms, Toronto Hustle, 2.32:31; 3. Ethan Sittlington, NCCH, 2.33:41; 4. Michael Foley, La Bicicletta Cycling Club, 2.35:22; 5. Giuseppe Carone, NCCH, 2.36:22.

Elite 3 men, dist., 99.2 km; avg. speed, 37.9 km/h: 1. Dominic Valela, independent, 2.36:54; 2. Blake Bodgen, Morning Glory Cycling Club, 2.38:40; 3. Samuel Berkun, Bikes on Wheels, 2.38:52; 4. Connor Gregory, Bateman’s Bike Co., 2.38:52; 5. Patrick Farrell, Morning Glory, 2.38:57.

Master 2 men, dist., 74.4 km; avg. speed, 36.8 km/h: 1. Scott Dickie, Ciclowerks, 2.01:18; 2. Igor Dragoslavic, PH-Sixpartners, 2.01:38, 3. Benjamin Dobit, Integrity Tool & Mold Cycling Team, 2.01:42; 4. Adam Myers, Ciclowerks, 2.01:42; 5. Mark Sittlington, NCCH, 2.02:05.

Elite 1 and 2 women, dist., 74.4 km; avg. speed, 32.4 km/h: 1. Suzie Brown, independent, 2.17:44; 2. Kaitlyn Rauwerda, NCCH, 2.17:52; 3. Andrea Elliott, Giant Toronto 2.17:52; 4. Hilary Lowry, NCCH, 2.17:52; 5. Jasmin Aggarwal, Centurion Next Wave Cycling Team, 2.18:02.

Elite 4 men, dist., 62 km; avg. speed, 36.9 km/h: 1. Scott Brubacher, Waterloo Cycling Club, 1.44:44; 2. Charles Kent, independent, 1.44:47; 3. Andrew Edmunds, independent, 1.40:49; 4. Dominic Pollard, Kurzawinski Coach, 1.40:52; 5. Matthew Janzen, St. Catharines Cycling Club, 1.40:56.

Master 3 men, dist., 62 km; avg. speed, 36 km/h: 1. Andrew McLeod, Midweek Cycling Club, 1.41:24; 2. Sean Smith, Elite Health Racing, 1.41:26; 3. Jonathon Caners, Morning Glory Cycling Club, 1.41:28; 4. Simon Kelley, Beaches Cycling Club, 1.41:28; 5. Blair Zaritsky, Morning Glory, 1.41:33.

Elite 3 women, dist., 49.6 km; avg. speed, 31.5 km/h: 1. Alison Sauder, Waterloo, 1.34.22; 2. Sarah Elliott, Highgate Racing, 1.34:35; 3. Christina Alsop, Giant Toronto, 1.34:38; 4. Kathryn Randle, Giant Toronto, 1.34:41; 5. Meredith Mason, Midweek, 1.34:45.

Junior women, dist., 49.6 km; avg. speed, 32.8 km/h: 1. Victoria Slater, NCCH, 1.30:47; 2. Ainsley Black, NCCH, 1.30:58; 3. Kayla McKee, Centurion Next Wave, 1.30:58; 4. Elizabeth Archbold, Madonna Wheeler Cycling Club, 1.35:10; 5. Kylie Starrs, Kallisto-FCV, 1.38:02.

Master women, dist., 49.6 km; avg. speed, 31.4 km/h: 1. Leslie Horn, NovoFit-Girardin, 1.34:47; 2. Amy White, To Wheels Epic Sports, 1.34:51; 3. Karen Grujic, Ciclowerks, 1.34:58; 4. Carol Kay, Real Deal Racing, 1.34:58; 5. Lisa Ulrich, NCCH, 1.35:10.

