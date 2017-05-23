Safety Day Saturday in Port Colborne

Port Colborne Fire and Emergency Services will show just how fast a fire spreads at the 23rd annual Safety Awareness Day and Bicycle Rodeo this coming weekend.



“We’re going to use our burn cell that we used during Fire Prevention Week last year,” said fire prevention officer Scott Lawson.



Lawson said the cell will contain a simple living room set up, with a couch, chair, lamp, wastepaper basket and other items. A small fire will be set in the wastepaper basket.



“In two minutes the fire will be rolling.”



He said the demonstration will show how fast things burn these days because of synthetic fibres in furniture. It will also show how quickly smoke can fill a room.



Lawson said hopefully it will drive home the importance of having working smoke alarms on every level of a home, outside of sleeping areas.



It’s a message the fire service has been trying to get across to residents in the city after a fatal fire last year on Nickel Street, in which four people died.



“We’re actively promoting prevention and our guys are out doing the smoke alarm program,” he said Tuesday morning, adding he and the on-duty firefighters were headed to check every unit in a 57-unit apartment building.



While fire safety is one message being put out on safety day, so too is bicycle safety.



Lawson said Port Colborne High School, with its Broken Spoke Bike program, will be helping out with the bicycle rodeo.



“We’re going to bump up the bicycle rodeo a bit for the kids this year,” he said. There are two childrens’ bicycles to be given away at the event.



The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fire hall at 3 Killaly Street West, sees a number of agencies come together through the Community Safety Committee. There will be exhibits and demonstrations, interactive fire displays and complimentary hotdogs and refreshments



Niagara Regional Police, Niagara EMS paramedics, Niagara OPP, Bridges Community Health Centre, Port Colborne Marine Auxiliary Rescue unit, Port Cares, Port Colborne Optimists, YMCA, St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp., Unbridle, and Lakeshore Catholic High School will all be at safety day.



“The committee brings all the community partners together so our residents can chat with them and learn a little bit,” said Lawson.

dajohnson@postmedia.com

Twitter: @DaveJTheTrib