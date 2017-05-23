Authors series wraps up season Thursday

Heather O’Neill will read from her latest novel, The Lonely Hearts Hotel, as Canadian Authors Series wraps up its 2016-2017 season at Roselawn Centre in Port Colborne.



O’Neill’s last two books were both shortlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize, and her debut novel Lullabies for Little Criminals, won Canada Reads, a release from the authors series said. She is on the long list for the prestigious UK Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction along with Madeleine Thien and Margaret Atwood.



“The Lonely Hearts Hotel is an epic tale set in Montreal and New York in the early twentieth century. It is an unusual love story about two orphans, Rose and Pierro - one skilled at comedy and dance and the other at piano - who dream of starting their own circus,” the release said.



It said the book is a tale of abandoned children, radicalized chorus girls, drug-addicted musicians, brooding clowns and an underworld whose economy hinges on the price of a kiss.





As the series wraps up, it welcomes new members who can buy a subscription for the 2017-2018 season by visiting www.thecanadianauthorsseries.ca or www.facebook.com/TheCanadianAuthorsSeries. Current series ticket holders can also renew for next season.



The final reading takes place at Roselawn on Thursday, May 25 with a 7 p.m. reception with a live band, followed by O’Neill’s presentation at 8 p.m., a question and answer period and a book signing afterwards.



Tickets are available for $30 at the Port Colborne Public Library or by calling 905 788-5345.