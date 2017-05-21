Welland Victoria Day celebrations cancelled
Victoria Day celebrations at the Welland Sports Complex on Quaker Road have been cancelled due to bad weather. The fireworks displays is expected to be held Monday night. Franki Ikeman/Welland Tribune Files
Due to inclement weather, the Victoria Day celebrations have been cancelled, said the City of Welland on its Welland Recreation and Culture Facebook page.
It said fireworks have been rescheduled for Monday evening at the Welland Sports Complex on Quaker Road at dusk, approximately 9:30 p.m.