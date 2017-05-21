Livestreaming headed to in-camera discussion

Though it’s already been discussed twice in an open forum, livestreaming Welland city council meetings will be the subject of an in-camera discussion this week.



Webcasting council meetings appears on a special council meeting agenda for Tuesday under the in-camera section.



It’s listed under litigation or potential litigation, including matters before administrative tribunals, affecting the municipality of local board.



A report that would have approved iSi Live providing closed-captioned council meetings from city hall under a three-year, $11,000 agreement, was put on hold last week.



In addition to closed-captioning, at 94 per cent accuracy, iSi Live would have provided unlimited usage; support training and encoding hardware; and an advanced system for maintaining records of meetings. A one-camera system, mounted above the public gallery and looking down at council, was proposed by the company.



Both Ward 6 Coun. Jim Larouche and Ward 1 Coun. Mark Carl had been contacted about the report and said concerns had been raised.



Larouche said he was contacted by constituents who raised concerns over the report. He wanted the report sent back to make sure council got things right, especially since it was new territory for the city.



Carl said he was contacted by one of the other companies - Wee Stream - that had been considered for livestreaming.



In the report, Wee Stream was offering to livestream meetings at $400 for three hours and $75 for every 30 minutes past three hours. City staff said with a schedule of at least 37 meetings a year, it would be more expensive to go with Wee Stream.



Last week, Carl said once he was contacted, he looked into both iSi Live and Wee Stream to see what they had to offer.



“To me, the company doesn’t matter, it’s the end product. It’s important we get this right the first time. We have a job to do as council and I want to make sure we’ve done it to the best of our ability,” Carl said, last Wednesday.

