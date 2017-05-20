PHOTO GALLERY: Finishing off new water tower

Workers were putting the finishing touches on the new 1,500,000 gallon capacity water tower in Port Colborne, Saturday.

The men were finishing off logos on the tower, which sits on Barrick Road east of Elm Street. Once complete, the city’s new water tower will give it more capacity than it’s had over the years.

It should in service in late July or early August.

The current tower, at the corner of King and Sugarloaf Streets has reached the end of its service life and will be decommissioned in 2018 and removed.