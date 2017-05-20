Flower fundraiser

Daylilies, hostas, herbs, vegetables, irises, trees, shrubs, perennials and a variety of annuals were on sale Saturday on the grounds of Niagara Regional Exhibition.



Buyers could also purchase the City of Welland Rose.



The annual sale held by Welland Horticultural Society is one of its major fundraisers of the year, said society president Lisa DeYounge.



“It’s been going for more than 30 years … the money we raise goes to pay for the scholarships we give out to Niagara College horticulture students. It also keeps the society going.”



DeYounge said the plants were donated by members of the society, who were ready to answer any questions buyers may have had.



The society, in its 99th year, meets every month with different speakers who talk on a variety of subjects. Membership currently stands at 55, she said.



“Our last talk was on hostas.”



She said the society’s next meeting will be held in conjunction with the Welland Rose Festival on Wednesday, June 21 at Wesley United Church, 244 First Avenue.



“Anyone is welcome to enter their roses or flowers.”



Those planning to enter the show can set up their entries between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The registration fee for non-members is $10. The show is open to the public from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and after it’s over, speaker Lester Fretz will talk about backyard greenhouses.