After watching young honeymoon couples strolling hand-in-hand through Niagara Falls’ Queen Victoria Park, journalist Lotta Dempsey noted that they appeared to be in a “dazed and daffy coma.”

No place is more famous as a honeymoon destination than Niagara Falls — a connection that goes back well more than a century.

During the decade following the end of the Second World War, however, honeymooners came to Niagara Falls in unprecedented numbers. This was due to a combination of wide publicity promoting Niagara Falls as a honeymoon destination along with the greater than average number of marriages that took place during those years.

Interest in the honeymoon culture at Niagara Falls prompted Chatelaine magazine to send Lotta Dempsey here to do an investigative report. Her subsequent article, titled “Honeymoon Town,” appeared in the May 1947 issue of the popular women’s publication.

Breaking into reporting with the Edmonton Journal during the 1920s, the flamboyant Lotta later moved to Toronto where for many years she wrote not only for Chatelaine but for the Toronto Star and the Globe and Mail as well. She died in 1988.

Curious as to why Niagara Falls became the “romance rendezvous,” as she called it, Lotta put the question to various individuals in the hotel industry here. The response: Half of them said, “Because mother and dad came here,” while the other half answered, “Because everybody does.”

One hotel employee elaborated on the question: “Y’know why I think they come here? They’re looking for something in nature big and overwhelming enough to stack up against their own experience of falling in love for keeps and Niagara Falls is the only background that can compare with emotion on the atomic level.”

During her time here, Lotta was given an education on how to spot a honeymoon couple. Along with the hand-holding, there were other signs. A hotel bellhop described one: “Watch them come in to register and you’ll notice their shoes have scarcely been worn. Especially the soles. Hardly even smudged.” Other clues included confusion about how to sign the hotel register and carrying new luggage.

Lotta learned a few statistics: The average couple stayed for three days and spent around $50 each. If that seems like a miniscule amount, keep in mind that 70 years ago a room in a tourist home here cost about $3 a night and you could have dinner in the General Brock (now the Crowne Plaza) Hotel’s Rainbow Room for $2.50.

For many of you, much of the above probably sounds somewhat quaint and very dated. Yes, it was a different era. Now, there are a multitude of ideas about marriage and the marriage ceremony as well as the honeymoon.

One thing that has not changed, however, is the appreciation and admiration for the spectacle of the falls and the scenery along the Niagara River. As an immigration inspector on the Rainbow Bridge enthused to Lotta: “I’ve lived here all my life. The falls still get me — the power and the glory — that’s what it is. Then there’s 35 miles of the finest parks human eyes ever set on alongside the river. The Oakes Gardens here are a wonderful sight, too. And the tunnels under Table Rock House poking right in beneath the falls and the Spanish (now Whirlpool) Aero Car to swing you up over the whirlpool by cable for a thrill. And all the rest of it.”

