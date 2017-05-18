Cree Blakely personifies what playing with heart is all about.

The 20-year-old,third year Brock University kinesiology student is generously listed at 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds.

He plays much bigger.

Blakely had one goal and three assists as the St. Catharines Athletics were victorious in their 2017 home opener Wednesday night at Jack Gatecliff Arena defeating the Peterborough Lakers 7-4.

“I got a few games in last year during playoff time and felt comfortable,” said Blakely who is playing in his first full season of junior A lacrosse after putting up impressive numbers with the junior B St. Catharines Spartans.

“Ever since training camp this year, I got off to a good start and I’ve felt like I belonged.”

“This is my last year (of junior lacrosse) I’ve been through it all, and I’m just trying to bring leadership here. I know it’s my first year (of junior A) but it’s my last year and I’m just trying to pump the guys up.”

It’s that attitude that impresses Athletics general manager and head coach Sean Allen when speaking of Blakely.

“For a guy who’s jumping into playing junior A ball for the first time he certainly doesn’t play like it,” Allen said. “He plays so poised on the ball. He’s smooth, and he sees the floor so incredibly well.”

“We’re so lucky to have him. He’s a great team guy.”

And while Blakely, veteran Jeff Wittig, and Carter Zavitz all had four-point games as the Athletics evened their record at 1-1, Drayden Patey did his job at the other end of the floor making 36 saves.

“He really locked it down,” Allen said. “He’s a very coachable kid, and I know Mick Calder (goaltending coach) loves working with him. He sure showed up tonight.”

The A’s now visit Orangeville Friday night and Six Nations Monday afternoon before returning home next Wednesday to face the Kitchener-Waterloo Braves. Game time at Jack Gatecliff Arena is 8 p.m.

“We’re playing with a lot of guys still away, just given the NCAA schedule, and now we’re also dealing with a unique situation with a very impactful player – Latrell Harris – being out,” Allen said.

Harris is still with the Toronto Rock playing in the National Lacrosse League playoffs.

“We’re hoping to get as many points as we can out of this first stretch of games,” Allen said.

A’s Acorns: Harris, Kealon Pilon, Owen Friesen, Jacob Johnson, Kyler Kilgour and Mike Davies were all out of the lineup for the Athletics … In Tuesday’s 9-8 loss on the road to the Whitby Warriors, Wittig had the hat trick and three assists, while Zavitz added one goal and three helpers. Bryan Hancock had two goals and one assist.

THE SCOOP

Athletics 7, Lakers 4

Postmedia News Star of the Game: St. Catharines attack Cree Blakeley, with two goals and two assists.

Scoring for Peterborough Lakers: Jake Fox (1) PP, Carter O’Connell (2), Nick Finlay (1), Mitch Ogilvie (1). Scoring for St. Catharines Athletics: Cree Blakely (1, 2), Carter Zavitz (2), Logan Monroe (1) PP, Mason Kamminga (1), Jeff Wittig (4), Bryan Hancock (3).

Goaltending, shots-saves: Peterborough, Landon Kells , 47-40; St. Catharines, Drayden Patey, 42-38.

Power-play, goals-chances: Peterborough, 1-4; St. Catharines, 1-2.

Penalties, in minutes: Peterborough, four; St. Catharines, eight.

Attendance at Jack Gatecliff Arena: 423.

Next games for St. Catharines: today, at Orangeville Northmen, 8 p.m.; Monday, at Six Nations Arrows, 3 p.m.; Wednesday, home to Kitchener-Waterloo Braves, 8 p.m.