A man whose name was once synonomous with tennis in Welland is being remembered by the club he managed for two decades.

A dedication ceremony was held recently at Welland Tennis Club, where the main clay court has been renamed the Dutchy Doerr Memorial Court.

Harold (Dutchy) Doerr was the club’s manager and teaching pro for 20 years before he retired and moved to London, Ont., in 1992.

“He put the Welland Tennis Club on the map as far as tennis in Ontario was concerned,” Al DiCenso, a former club member, said of his longtime friend who died at age 95 in July 2016.

“He took great pride in the club.”

Doerr’s “very kind” and “soft-hearted nature” came through when he coached young players, including Stacey Allaster who went on to become the chairman and chief executive officer of the Women’s Tennis Association and is now in charge of professional tennis for the United States Tennis Association.

“As a coach he kept things very simple,” DiCenso said. “He always focused on the people he was teaching, he met the needs of the people he was teaching.”

“His goal when he was teaching was ‘Try your best, treat others well, keep it simple and laugh a lot.’”

DiCenso said Doerr continued to put his tennis theories into practice long after he retired from coaching.

“Dutchy was always on the court himself,” DiCenso said. “He played up to two months before he died.”

“He had an excellent forehand and an outstanding backhand lob.”

Doerr was remembered as a “fierce competitor” on the court, though he was never a sore loser.

“He didn’t like losing, but he was always a true gentleman,” DiCenso said.

Doerr and his late son Jimmy are both on the Welland Sports Wall of Fame. Doerr was inducted in the builders category in 2005, while his son was inducted posthumously as an athlete in 1998.

Jim Doerr was on his way home from his job as a tennis coach when he was killed in a crash.

A native of Carmen, Man., Doerr spent 25 years at Standard Steel before working at Welland Curling Club as the icekeeper.

Club president Chris Zanuttini presided over a court dedication ceremony that included Dale Hajdu bringing greetings from Allaster.

Welland Tennis Club, founded in 1913, has eight courts and a current membership of 160.

bfranke@postmedia.com