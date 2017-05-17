BARKOVICH: Croatian barbecues a Welland tradition

Have you ever pigged out on lamb on a spit done over hot coals? Don't worry, your gluttony shall not be revealed. Silence of the lambs will safeguard your secret.

Sunday provided opportunity, a Mother's Day celebration where seven lambs were prepared in a barbecue pit. And two pigs.

Welland Lodge 617, Croatian Fraternal Union, has been doing this for about 25 years, give or take, at Croatian National Home on Broadway. The event is known, aptly, as the CFU Mother's Day BBQ. Works for me.

Joe Ivancak is president of the Welland lodge and meat cutter at this strictly takeout event. No, the two jobs do not go hand-in-hand. And not one to hog the limelight, he says this is a team effort, and everyone involved contributes.

He was 21 when he came here from the "old country" 50 years ago and unable to leave behind memories of the aromas that wafted up from the barbecue pit. He relishes them to this day. A real cut up, Ivancak holds court behind the serving counter, his annual duty akin to a sacred trust.

Lambs and porkers are on the spits at 5:30 a.m. They weighed in at 40 to 45 pounds each (18 to 20.25 kilograms), said Ivan Ivicic who, with assistants, keep attentive eyes on the pit and the slowly turning lambs and pigs.

I watch the brown skin beauties as they make their rounds, choreography befitting Broadway, as in the Big Apple. Yes, that Broadway.

Lamb and pork are both being sold for $36 per kilo. No favouritism here.

Though price may seem steep to some readers, there is no squealing or bleating from any of the faithful who stand alone or coalesce in small groups near the counter, waiting for their number to be called.

Volunteers Ann Simunic and Kathleen Turkovich weigh, price and wrap the orders. Purchasers carry them off in large roasting pans or other containers to pay money man Mike Bukovac for their takeout.

When one considers it, this is a lean operation, no pork here.

Barbecues such as Sunday's go back even more than 25 years in Welland's Croatian community.

Ivancak says they were popular at the Croatian Sons Club hall on Fifth Street, which served the local community from 1926 to 1966.

They were held several times during the year, at picnics, occasionally for weddings, dances and other cultural celebrations.

Spits were turned by hand. Back in the heyday, the 1950s and early 1960s, neighbourhood youngsters were recruited for the work.

Sitting there in shifts, it was not unlike tending the furnaces at nearby Page-Hersey around the corner and down King Street. Remember the Page? To beat the heat, they were given bottles of frosty Niagara Dry ginger ale kept in large tubs filled with chunks of ice, and the occasional slice of bread to sop up drippings from the lambs and pigs, considered a treat.

"We're trying to keep the barbecue tradition going," says Ivancak.

He recalls taking over at the Croatian National Home from "old timers" who had done the work for years and says it soon may be time for the "next generation" to step up and get involved thereby doing their part to see its preservation.

Welland resident Joe Gaspich finished paying for his takeout and I asked about his purchase. He had two wrapped packages each containing just a little more than a kilo: pork, $39 and lamb $41.

Barbecues were popular in Croatia when he lived there, Gaspich says, but often were connected with religious holiday celebrations.

"This is a nice tradition, our Croatian tradition is now a Canadian tradition for us as well. I hope we keep it going."

Longtime supporter Giulio Rocca looks forward to the Mother's Day barbecue year after year.

He says his family came to Canada from Italy in 1956 and lived on Fourth Street many years. Fourth is next door to Fifth, site of the old Croatian hall and home to many Croatian families back then.

"We shared in the Croatian culture for so long," Rocca says. "We've been involved in Croatian culture and customs since the ’50s when we came to this country."

Rocca and another Italian family buy an entire lamb and split the cost 50-50. I asked what he was paying for his share: $175. One other lamb was also purchased whole by someone.

"My family has always been supportive of this barbecue," Rocca beamed, watching the action at the counter as he waited for his turn. "We enjoy the lamb immensely."

Wayne Campbell's wife had a Sunday morning shift at the grocery checkout counter where she works and they thought the barbecue would be a nice treat, after all, it was Mother's Day. This wasn't their first, they have partaken in previous years, too.

Campbell calls this a "great Welland tradition, one that puts you in contact with the Croatian culture."

Though some of the city's ethnicity is being lost as years go by, Campbell says he and others like him appreciate local ethnic heritage all the more.

As one who grew up here, moved away, and returned later in life, he values what yesteryear offered and wishes there could be more. He mourns the losses.

"I like standing here and listening to the language," Campbell says, straining his ear to pick up bits and pieces of conversations. "It's like going to the market — remember the old days when it was filled with older Europeans of many cultures. I didn't understand it, but the languages and the accents made it something special. That's what this is."

About 100 people bought up the lamb and pork on Mother's Day Sunday, in fast order, too. All gone before noon.

Me? I enjoyed my mutton and pork at home, where there is no shame in being a glutton. And I was.

