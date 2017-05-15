Cruise Nights back in Port

Muscle cars, rat rods, trucks and vans, heavy trucks and tractors and Corvettes are just some of the vehicles that will take over the streets of downtown Port Colborne from now until the end of September, says Tony Spiteri.



Now in its fourth year, Port Colborne Downtown Cruiser’s Association has its 2017 schedule set out for the next 20 weeks of Thursday nights. Last week was the first Cruise Night of the season, and the theme was Race Car Night, says Spiteri says.



“I was surprised … it was spitting rain and 125 cars came out. Every year, opening day gets bigger,” says Spiteri, who founded the cruise nights with several like-minded car enthusiasts in 2014.



He says there a lot of similar themes from the past couple of years this year, but those themes have proved popular and brought vehicles and crowds to the downtown core.



“Truck and tractor night, and 50s, 60s, and 70s are very popular and we’ll look to accentuate those a bit.



The cruise nights take in Clarence Street, from West Street to Elm Street, and sees the street shutdown from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with cars angle parking so owners can show off their vehicles. It also encompasses Market Square.



Spiteri says 125 cars can fit from West Street to Catharine Street, and once that number is reached, cars are then parked between Catharine and Elm Streets.



“Some folks elect to park in Market Square because they know they may not stay for the whole show. Most people want to be angled parked on the street, though.”



He says during cruise nights, a good number of downtown businesses stay open later as the streets are crowded with not only cruisers, but people coming out to have a look at the vehicles.



“I think 95 per cent of businesses will suggest that it’s their busiest night.”



Spiteri says some cruise night participants, mainly the retired ones, will come into earlier in the day and shop around.



And those who show off their cars range from across Niagara, and beyond. In years past, cruisers have come from Hamilton, Haldimand, the GTA and Western New York.



Spiteri says the nights wouldn’t be possible with the support of the City of Port Colborne, and his wife Claudia, owner of Eataly Foods Cafe and Deli and Downtown Dolce.



“My wife sponsors and funds the whole thing,” he says.



For a list of the upcoming nights, visit Facebook or www.pccruisers.com/.