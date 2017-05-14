Forward Philip Tomasino, the fifth overall selection in the 2017 OHL Priority Draft, has signed a Standard Player Agreement with the Niagara IceDogs.

Joey Burke, who was promoted to general manager during the off-season, called the news a “big day for the IceDogs organization.”

“To be able to make it official with an elite young talent like Philip is extremely exciting and adds yet another young talented player to our already maturing dynamic lineup,” said Burke, the IceDogs director of player personnel when Tomasino was the team’s top pick in the draft in early April.

Tomasino was dominant last season in minor midget with the Mississauga Rebels of the Greater Toronto Hockey League. He scored 37 goals and collected 31 assists for 68 points in 54 games and helped lead his team to titles in the Toronto Titans Tournament, the Whitby Silver Stick and in the GTHL playoffs.

“This is a dream come true, and to actually become an IceDog is surreal,” said the 5-foot-11 forward who turns 16 in July and likens his style of play to Jack Eichel of the Buffalo Sabres.

Niagara has also signed its second-round pick in this year’s draft. Burke confirmed the signing of defenceman Billy Constantinou, who was selected 36th overall, after the team held its annual Rookie Orientation Day.

“He was the most-skilled, offensively minded defenceman available in the draft and is going to fit in perfectly with our fast dynamic group,” Burke said. “We couldn’t be happier as an organization to call Billy an IceDog.

“Our future together is very bright.”

Last season in minor midget the 5-foot-11 rearguard anchored the blue-line for the Toronto Marlboros of the Greater Toronto Hockey League. The 16-year-old from Toronto considers Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings and Erik Karlsson of the Ottawa Senators his role models.

Constantinou said his off-season goal is a simple one: “To prove to people I should be here.

“I’m ready to work hard all summer to prepare for training camp and the season,” he said. “I’m very honoured and thankful for everyone who has helped me along the way.”

Assistant coach Billy Burke praised Constantinou on his dynamic offensive abilities, and he is excited to get to work.

“Billy is one of the most dynamic offensive defencemen in his draft class that our scouting staff had targeted all year,” the assistant coach said. “He’s a great young guy who wants to do everything to get better.

“Billy is going to be a big part of our back end going forward and we are thrilled to have him all signed up.”

’Dog Biscuits: The club announced on its website that assistant coach Kris Sparre’s contract has been extended for two years … It also announced Ryan Luzik will be back for a second season as the team’s goaltending coach … The IceDogs donated $2,055.43, the proceeds from the sale of commemorative jerseys, to Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold. The team wore the throwback jerseys to honour the two-time Memorial Cup champion St. Catharines TeePees.

