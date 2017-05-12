Two racers opened the 2017 karting season at Merrittville with wins that had special meaning.

Immediately after taking the checkered flag in the Senior Fun Division, John Farnan Lindberg of Crystal Beach was joined by fellow competitors Paul Lindberg, his brother; and Ed Crozier in a three-wide victory lap honouring his daughter Kayla Farnan.

Farnan passed away Jan. 31 after complications during childbirth.

Nigel Pendykoski of Niagara Falls dedicated his first win of the season as a rookie in the Junior 1 Division to his grandfather, former stock car racer John Pendykoski who is recovering from recent surgery.

Other Burris Tire Feature Winners in the first Bobcat of Hamilton Weekly Karting Series Event included rookies Wayne Swinson, Christopher Crowe and Jaedon Lawson in the Novice 1, St. Catharines Discount Novice 2 and Junior Restricted divisions, respectively.

Veterans Joey Priestley and Travis Majuery were first-time winners in the Junior 2 and Senior Animal divisions.

Following are results from feature races on the opening week of the karting program at the Thorold track:

Novice 1 Division, eight laps: Wayne Swinson, Ben Colavecchia.

Novice 2 Division, eight laps: Christopher Crowe, Scarlett Gaboury, Gavin Lavallee, Noah Mamo.

Junior 1 Division, 15 laps: Nigel Pendykoski, Logan Iliffe, Amber White, Cohen Corbett, Hana Rothwell, Korwin Podwinski, Jackson Maytum, Trevor Evans, Aiden Lavallee, Madelyn Goulding..

Junior 2 Division, 15 laps: Joey Priestley, Owen Kaiser, Spencer Maytum, Zach Trotter.

Junior Restricted Division, 15 laps: Jaedon Lawson, Davis Grocott, Devon Rayment, Noah Mamo, Aiden Speck.

Senior Fun Division, 20 laps: John Farnan Lindberg, Ed Crozier, Paul Lindberg, Scott Andres.

Senior Animal Division, 20 laps: Travis Majuery, Dylan Culp, Kathleen Lampman.

Kart racing at Merrittville Speedeay returns Tuesday. Pits Open at 5:30 p.m. and when the racing starts at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is free.