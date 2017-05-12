Brayden Stortz has come full circle in his hockey career.

After spending last season playing in the Trenton area and the year before that in Kirkland Lake, the Welland native is returning home and will be playing at Brock University.

“Since starting my junior career my one goal was to play university hockey, and Brock has given me that opportunity to pursue my dream to play university hockey,” he said. “Being able to play right down the road at home is pretty awesome, especially having grown up watching the Badgers.

“Being part of such a great organization like Brock with an experienced coaching staff and all the history to this program is exciting. Getting a strong education is very important to me and Brock had that to offer which was something I couldn’t turn down.”

Head coach Murray Nystrom is looking forward to adding the 5-foot-9, 168-pound forward to the Badgers lineup.

“I’ve known Brayden for a long time, so it’s great to add a local player,” Nystrom said. “He has had to earned everything along the way.

“When you talk to his former coaches, they will tell you how coachable he is, that he makes no excuses, and that he just finds a way to get things done.”

Stortz spent the past five seasons in junior playing one season with the Chippawa RiverHawks, two with the Welland Jr. Canadians and one each with the Kirkland Laker Miners and Wellington Dukes.

He scored 124 goals and collected 196 assists for 320 points in 234 career regular season games.

For the past two seasons, Stortz ranked among league leaders in scoring. In 2015-16 as captain of the Miners he recorded a career-high 100 points in 54 regular season contests.

“Immediately, comparisons are going to be made with our former captain Dan Dooley, and if anyone remembers Dan, they’ll recall his fierce competitive nature on the ice,” Nystrom said. “Brayden is very similar in that regard, but while Dan was an outstanding defensive forward, Brayden brings with him the ability to consistently generate offence.

“He thrives in the hard areas around the crease and rarely does he get separated from the puck.”

This past season in Wellington Stortz finished second in Ontario Junior Hockey League scoring collecting 90 points in 54 games. He netted 10 game-winning goals, nine power-play goals and two shorthanded.

Stortz finished with 25 multiple-point games, including a season-high five points in a 6-3 victory over Cobourg.

“As a staff we put an emphasis on building our forward group this year and Brayden was someone we had identified early on in the recruiting process,” Brock assistant coach Chris Carr said. “We’ve seen him play numerous times, and we know Brayden brings a high hockey intelligence and will be a great fit and a significant addition up front.

“We’re extremely excited to add a player of Brayden’s calibre to our program.”