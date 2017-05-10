Welland to go live on the web

Welland residents will soon be able to livestream council meetings from their laptops, phones and desktop computers.



And the livestream will be closed-captioned, councillors heard Tuesday night at their committee meeting.



“This gives us an opportunity to expand our target audience … to make city information make conveniently available to the public. I think it’s a benefit to the community,” said Ward 4 Coun. Pat Chiocchio.



Ward 1 Coun. Mark Carl questioned whether other meetings, such as committee and budget, could be webcast as well.



Roseanne Mantesso, the city’s human resources manager, said the city can livestream any type of meeting it wants. She said the city’s fire service could use it to get messages out, as well.



“There is a lot of flexibility with the company that staff have chosen to go with,” Mantesso said.



Staff recommended Welland enter a three-year agreement with iSi Live to provide webcasting. iSi Live will provide closed-captioning, at 94 per cent accuracy; unlimited usage; support training and encoding hardware; and an advanced system for maintaining records of meetings.



City staff will operate the one-camera system, which has already been purchased and will be mounted above on a wall facing council. More cameras can easily be added to the system if there is a need, council heard.



One of the reasons the city decided to go with a livestream system that provides closed-captioning was due Cogeco TV no longer offering the service on its broadcasts of council meetings.



Carl questioned whether livestreaming other meetings would cost the city more.



Mantesso said the $11,000 per year agreement with iSi Lives allows unlimited use. She said one of the other companies, Wee Stream, was offering to livestream meetings at $400 for three hours and $75 for every 30 minutes past three hours.



“I looked at our schedule and with 37 meetings a year, it would be more expensive to go with Wee Stream,” she said.



Carl said it was good to see the city embrace modern technology so the public can watch what goes on. He wanted the livestream to include general committee meetings, as well.



The livestream should start within a month and will be found on the city’s website.

