Despite heavy rains over the past week and a half, Port Colborne city staff say the city is fairing well.

While other cities, such as Port Dalhousie, have experienced major flooding, Ron Hanson, director of engineering and operations, said what the city has in place to prevent that is working well.

“We saw through this last week of rainfall that we’re in pretty good shape,” Hanson told Port Colborne council Monday night.

He cited the city’s municipal drain program as a large contributor to why there weren’t any extreme cases of flooding.

He said complaints of flooding were minimal and everything was working although it was running at capacity.

Port Colborne Fire and Emergency Services Chief Tom Cartwright said the department didn’t get any calls about flooded basements during the heavy rains.

Ward 4 Coun. Ron Bodner was the one who originally brought the topic up for discussion during the council session, along with some concerns.

“It seems that the storms have been getting more intense,” he told council and city staff. “I don’t think that’s going to go away. I think we’re going to see that on a regular basis.”

His concern was not only for how well the city made out during the recent storm, but how well it will fair for future storms.

Hanson said continuing on with the municipal drain program is definitely something staff wants to do because of how well it’s working.

Chief Administrative Officer Scott Luey shared the measures the city is taking as well, describing it as a “two pronged” approach.

The first is ensuring the city is communicating effectively with residents during situations like these. He said the city is using social media in particular because it is quicker and more instantaneous than putting something out through traditional media.

Another idea the city has, and has had in the past according to Luey, is to implement some sort of storm water charge. The charge would help fund the city in building better infrastructure to offset the effects of flooding.

Luey noted that increased paving and construction are “taking away the places that water traditionally went.” The solution is to find a way to counteract that with infrastructure.

He said there are intentions to have a public meeting about this, but staff is still gathering information.

