Welland library branching out

Welland Public Library’s soon-to-open Seaway Mall branch is designed to encourage users of all ages to explore and read, councillors heard earlier this week.



Library CEO and secretary treasurer Ken Su and Melanie Gross-Kerho, library board chair, made a joint presentation before council about the new branch.



“It’s very exciting for us to make this presentation and talk about how things are going. We’re thrilled at the opportunity, and the support the city has provided to us,” said Gross-Kerho.



She said a lease with the mall was signed in February and positions were posted not long after. In March, she said, the library had an opportunity to look at what furniture would gone inside the new location, and then place an order.



After interviewing 12 people, Gross-Kerho said three were hired in April and will start working with the library as of next week. The new branch, she added, will see a mix of the new staff and more experienced staff.



“We take possession of the branch at the end of the month. The new branch will be located where the old customer service office used to be. On June 16th, we should have our branch collection and be open June 27, just in time for summer,” she said.



The Seaway Mall branch will feature a collection of books in English and French, and people can request multilingual books from the main library branch at Civic Square, Gross-Kerho said.



“We’ll rotate the collection once every three to six months to make sure everything is fresh and meeting the demands of what our patrons like.”



Su said the shelving system and set up of the new location should encourage users to explore and read. He said there will be program rooms, an area for tea and coffee, laptop/computer bar, and a children’s area.



“The new branch will be 5,000 square feet and feature four big screen TVs, two in the program rooms and two in the hallway to let people know what’s going on in the library,” he said.



Ward 5 Coun. Rocky Letourneau asked about the need for the new location.



Welland library had a branch on South Pelham which closed in 2009, and has the Diamond Trail branch, on Southworth Street, which opened in 2013.



Gross-Kerho said the Seaway Mall branch would open the library up to a wide variety of clientele. She said the Civic Square presents some barriers to people in terms of parking, in terms of both availablity and cost.



Su said for the mall, it will be a new anchor, and from the library’s perspective, it is a very high traffic area and will help raise the library’s profile overall. The new location will be open Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



“The branch is a window to our library community. It will give people a taste of the library and they’ll come explore here (Civic Square),” he said, adding things like local history will only be available at the main branch. “We hope to catch groups of people who have never used the library in the past because of the cost (of parking).”



Gross-Kerhos said the design of the branch was made to be inviting, and it’s very current and modern.



“For some people, this will be their first visit to a library,” she said.

dajohnson@postmedia.com

Twitter: @DaveJTheTrib

