PHOTO: Port firefighters extinguish truck fire
Port Colborne Fire and Emergency Services firefighters put out a truck fire at a residence at the corner of Schofield Avenue and Lena Crescent on Tuesday.
The homeowner pushed the vehicle out of his garage after noticing it was on fire.
There were no injuries and firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.