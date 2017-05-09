Lucchetta Homes earns top home builders' award

Lucchetta Homes took home three awards from the Niagara Home Builders’ Association 2017 Awards of Excellence.

The home-building company, which is responsible for Hunters Pointe near Highway 406 in Welland, received the Builder of the Year Award, Excellence in Green, Most Outstanding Production Home over 1,800 square feet and Best Website in collaboration with 180 Marketing.

The Builder of the Year Award is considered the top award of the night and is given to companies with “excellent customer commitment, innovative design, superior quality construction, participation in industry advancement and community involvement,” according to a media release sent out by Lucchetta.

The other awards the company received were given based on the functionality and appeal of the homes, how environmentally friendly they are and the creativeness and user-friendliness of the company website.

The release also notes these awards will be added to a growing list of awards. The company is also in the running for two additional awards from the Canadian Home Builders’ Association later this month, including for community development of the year.

The Hunters Pointe residences have been a part of Welland for roughly nine years. Lucchetta Homes is also building in Davis Heights in Pelham.

More information about Lucchetta Homes and all its locations are available via lucchettahomes.com.