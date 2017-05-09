Water shut down closes plant

Allied Marine and Industrial sent 50 workers home after contractors shut water off to the Port Colborne plant.



The company also cancelled a second shift at its plant on Lake Road in the city’s East Village Tuesday, said company president Bob Mitchell, and Al Barrick, vice-president of manufacturing.



Work is being carried out in the area to replace aging storm sewers from the 1929s or 1930s. And as part of that work, said Chris Lee, Port Colborne’s manager of projects and design, waterlines and watermains need to be replaced to accommodate the storm sewers.



“We had a knock on the door last week and were told by an engineer from WSP (Canada Inc.) the city would be shutting down the water in the area. We said we needed a bit more notice and asked if they could not do it during regular working hours,” said Mitchell.



WSP Canada Inc. is the consultant for the $8.2-million project, said Lee, adding the contractor carrying out the work is Peters Excavating of Fort Erie



Mitchell said there was some discussion about a water truck being brought in to supply the business, which does custom fabrication and machine work for heavy industry, and the marine transportation sector.



“We thought that was fair,” Mitchell said of the water truck offer. “But they came back Monday and said the city wouldn’t allow a water truck to come. They said the city couldn’t guarantee the safety of the water.”



Mitchell couldn’t understand why a water truck wouldn’t be allowed, especially since rural residents use city water to fill their cisterns.



Lee said the city did discuss trucking in water, but said there would been issues with the Ministry of Environment around the city’s water licence.



Barrick said he called city staff Monday to explain the situation at the plant, and was told someone would get back to him. No one did, he added.



Mitchell said there was also talk of porta-potties being brought on site to help out during the water shut down.



“We had sanitary and safety issues and said we couldn’t do that,” said Mitchell

Mitchell said the company also asked if the work could be done after hours, but Tuesday they were told the water was being shut off at 8:30 a.m.



Barrick said they also requested the water shut down be carried out after Allied staff finished their day shift and before the end of the day for the contractors.



With no other options available, and concerns over fire safety with a lack of water and hot work being carried out inside the newly-built plant, Mitchell and Barrick had no choice but to shut down and send all of the workers home with pay.



“I had to cancel a second shift we just started in the last few weeks, even though it’s only two men” said Barrick.



Within two of hours of the water being shut off, Mitchell said it was turned back on.



Lee said the water shut off lasted close to an hour Tuesday morning because the contractor couldn’t make a needed connection.



“The shut off only affected two blocks in the area,” said Lee, Tuesday afternoon. “Anytime we do a shut down we give 48 hours notice, and Allied was notified last Friday.”



“All of our staff were already home, quite unnecessarily,” said Mitchell, of the water being turned back on. “All the city had to do was run a bypass so we cold have water.”



Lee said a bypass takes time to set up.



“We can’t just run a bypass without water testing and approval from the ministry (of environment). We’re not adverse to that option,” said Lee.



Mitchell said there seemed to be a lack of coordination to help out a local industry, and wondered if the city could have better planned or scheduled the work.



Lee said the city had been working with not only Allied Marine, but also other industries in the area, including Vale, to do what it could to alleviate any concerns. He said there were options on the table, like the water truck, but said nothing had been decided.



Both Mitchell and Barrick said they don’t know if the company would have water Wednesday morning.



“This can’t cost us another day,” said Barrick.



The two men said the water shut off directly affected the company and that a claim will be made with their insurance company for business interruption.



Lee said water in the area was back on for the rest of the day in the area Tuesday, and that it would be up and running Wednesday morning.



