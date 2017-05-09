BARKOVICH: Campion's tweets trump Trump's

Who is Welland’s biggest cheerleader?

That’s easy. Welland is.

I can’t recall a time when Welland was so big on Welland. Can you?

I can’t recall a time when Welland was so full of itself. Can you?

But hey, I like this smokeless high I’ve been getting. I like it that Welland is pumped — about Welland!

We are singing our praises as never before. Just as important, people seem to be listening — and believing.

Where is this coming from? I’d like to suggest it’s coming from the top. It’s coming right from the city administration.

Hizzoner the mayor seems to be the leader of the pack. Mayor Frank Campion is pretty aggressive when it comes to chatting up what’s going on in his city and promoting it. Good for him!

Here’s one example.

I see and read some of his tweets on social media. We are well aware of the U.S. president’s proclivity for tweeting — The Donald just may be the world record holder.

Sure our guy, The Frank, trails The Donald in tapping out tweets. But our mayor’s tweets aren’t menacing or threatening or ill-spirited as some of Trump’s have been. Come to think of it, Campion’s tweets are even kinda nice. Campion’s tweets trump Trump’s any day of the week.

Here’s one example. Back on March 14, Campion sent out this tweet to Wellanders: “Snow clearing operations have started, but we need your help! Please don’t park on the road.”

Please don’t park on the road? What a sweet tweet!

Here’s another. On April 29 The Frank put out this one: “AGM Welland Horticultural Society, thanks for having me. Got the buzz!”

The mayor was thanking the horticultural society for inviting him to its annual meeting.

This is good public relations on Campion’s part. Not that he would need coaxing about the importance of good PR. He is owner/president of Campion Marketing Services Ltd., a full-service marketing firm. If anyone knows how to do a selling job, that would be the mayor.

These days, promoting Welland goes on 24/7 via social media. Staff and politicians are adept at so doing. Probably one of the best at the city hall council table is Ward 3’s John Chiocchio, who likes keeping constituents — the entire city is his constituency would be my guess — informed about announcements, initiatives, programs and the like.

His factual and frequent Facebook posts are timely and topical. He may have been first off the mark about GE coming to Welland, among other developments. He doesn’t waste any time letting Wellanders know. Chiocchio is proving himself to be one of Welland’s loudest boosters, a social media “voice” that bears heeding.

And let’s not overlook the city website’s role in the selling of Welland. In replacing the largely static previous site, the difference it has made is like day and night.

I visit frequently for research purposes, general information and yes, learning more about our community. I don’t know if there is a way of measuring its impact on site visitors, but if there is, a report on its use and effectiveness is in order.

But I do know of many positive reactions to it. Folks agree the cost of this publicity would be in the millions of dollars in terms of print media advertising, and “spots” on television and radio. This new website does yeoman service in the selling of Welland.

Now signs are getting into the picture, too.

Signs are that CAO Gary Long is a prolific writer of staff reports. In yet another report penned for council, Long suggested new signs about Welland are needed big time. As the newspaper reported from last week’s council meeting: “Population signage, gateway signage, parks signage, facility/way-finding signage, Welland wants signs everywhere.”

“Refreshing and replacing city signage will require a phased-in approach and a funding source, but we need to get started,” Long’s report said.

Good for Long, a CAO who isn’t short on ideas. And he gets my vote — I’m all for new signs of the times we will be seeing around our hometown, they fit in with the gist of this column.

What this comes down to is: Good for us! Good that Welland is Welland’s biggest cheerleader, good that leadership is coming from inside city hall, good that the selling of Welland is aggressive, good that people are buying into it. It’s time for us to come out of our shell, folks, time to put the message ‘out there’ where it needs to be.

With that, well, it’s time to sign off.

— Lifelong Welland resident Joe Barkovich has spent much of that time watching people. He continues to be amazed seeing the best and not so best in us, but that’s life. Get a glimpse of how Joe sees our part of the world in his weekly column. He can be reached at whererailsandwatermeet@gmail.com.