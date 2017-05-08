Olympian, basketball owner stars of 2016

One point five seconds.

That’s all that separated 26-year-old Mohammed Ahmed from a podium finish at the Rio Olympics, and it’s just one off the reasons why the long-distance runner was chosen as 2016 St. Catharines Athlete of the Year.

Ahmed, who was born in Somalia but raised in St. Catharines, finished fourth in Brazil last summer crossing the finish line in a time of 13:05.94 — a best ever finish by a Canadian athlete in the 5,000-metre event.

“Mo” as he’s affectionately referred to wasn’t on hand to accept the Jimmy Joy Memorial Trophy as the city’s top athlete Monday night at city hall due to a hectic travel schedule, instead Ahmed’s brother Kadar and longtime high school track coach Alexander Acs graciously spoke in his honour.

“On behalf of Mohammed and my family, I would like to thank everyone involved,” said 23-year old Kadar Ahmed.

“We’re very grateful for this award. Mo is very proud to be a citizen of St. Catharines and member of this community. This community has helped us so much in many ways. We’re all proud as a family to accept this award.”

Added Acs: “Mohammed is a world-class runner but he always considers St. Catharines home. And now we’re all a part of his story.”

Mohammed Ahmed did chime in via text with an emotional message from Vancouver International Airport Monday afternoon.

“As has been the case for the better part of the last seven years, I’ve been a nomad, wandering the globe without a permanent place of residence.

“Despite this, St. Catharines, and the Niagara region, will always be home for me. It has played a huge role in my athletic journey dating as far back as elementary school cross-country meets at Pic Leeson Park. It was here that I gained a love for the sport in the beautiful trails this city has to offer.”

Ahmed went on to recognize his family and coaches growing up, including Sharon Stewart, Acs, Perry Wakulich and Stuart Galloway, before declaring his true admiration and dedication for St. Catharines.

“I want to thank those four individuals for their invaluable advice, mentorship and friendship, and my parents and siblings for their unconditional love and support.

“A goal of mine is to make St. Catharines proud, and I want to thank my city for its continued support. I am honoured to be your athlete of the year.”

Ahmed, who now runs professionally for Nike, attended St. Cattharines Collegiate High School before going on and amassing 11 NCAA All-American awards at Wisconsin University.

The 2015 Pan American gold medal winner in the 10,000 metre event also set a personal best and Canadian national record in the 5,000 at the Prefontaine Classic last year, finishing in a time of 13:01.74.

In other honours, Niagara River Lions CEO and founder Richard Petko was named 2016 St. Catharines Sportsperson of the Year.

“I was shocked when I heard I was winning this award, I frankly don’t deserve it,” said a humble Petko.

“What you see on the court, and the excitement the River Lions bring — I’m about .02 per cent of that.

“The true accolades are the people that are here tonight sitting in the back row, our front office. Jeff Sotiriou, the team president, Josh (Knoester, corporate partnerships and sales) who’s built up our fan base, our customer base, our corporate base, and Michelle (Biskup, public relations manager).

“I’m very proud we brought this team here, and I want to grow our fan base from the 1,400 fans per game now to four or five thousand a night. We want to become a fabric of this community.

“We still have a lot further to go and we will get there, and we look forward to St. Catharines and Niagara being a part of this trip.”

The 45-year old Etobicoke native brought professional basketball back to St. Catharines and Niagara in 2015 when he announced the River Lions would begin play later that year.

Petko, who is involved in commercial and residential real estate in the region, has stabilized a franchise that has given back to Niagara in the form of more than $300,000 in charitable and ticket donations since the franchise’s inception.

“Tonight’s recipients have contributed significantly to sports in our community,” St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik said.

“The history and prestige of athletic accomplishments in St. Catharines continues to grow with people like Mohammed Ahmed and Richard Petko.”