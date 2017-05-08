ADOPT A PET: Captain Ron available to be adopted
Captain Ron can be adopted from Lincoln County Humane Society. (Supplied photo)
Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.
For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $50. Kittens two to four months old are $100. Rabies vaccinations are now included in adoption fees. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $67 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.
Cats
Crocus: domestic shorthair, female 1½ years old
Zippy: domestic shorthair, female, two years old
Watermelon: domestic shorthair, female, one year old
Binx: domestic shorthair, male, one year old *
Pumpkin: domestic shorthair, female, seven months old *
* Binx and Pumpkin must be adopted together
Dogs
Stephanie: French bulldog/ dalmatian, female, three years old
Bernadette: beagle mix, female, 10 years old
Charlie: retriever mix, male, one year old
Other
Riesling and Cream Puff: ridgeback and whirly/peruvian guinea pigs, under a year old
Captain Ron: male, rex/ teddy breed guinea pig, about six months old
Delilah: giant mix rabbit, spayed female, 12 months old
Apple: hot tot dwarf mix rabbit, spayed female, eight months old
•••
Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week. For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.
Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC
Cecily: eight months old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very outgoing and companionable but not cuddly, needs a quiet loving home
Mittens: 11 years old, female, short hair, black with white feet, lovely and affectionate
Molly: three years old, female, short hair brown tabby with attitude, needs to be the only cat
Oscar: eight months old, male, medium hair with fluffy tail, brown tabby with white, very friendly, cute and adorable.