The Girl with All the Gifts might just be the best zombie movie since George Romero’s Dawn of the Dead.

That goes back to 1978, and there have been a plague of zombie films since then. Yet to describe The Girl with All the Gifts that way hardly does justice to it.

The film plays with the conventions of the post-apocalyptic zombie movie even as it deepens them. This approach begins with the plot which, as in so many zombie movies, focuses on a small group of survivors in a world of the undead. But there’s a difference: one of the group is an infected child, a young girl named Melanie (a brilliant performance by newcomer Sennia Nanua), and we identify with her from the beginning.

This premise is not an excuse for a sappy romantic comedy, as in Warm Bodies, but rather the means to consider some very basic questions about human nature, childhood and innocence.

The cause of the infection in The Girl is a mutated fungus that may have taken its inspiration from the elaborately imagined alien disease in Octavia Butler’s novel Clay’s Ark. Both afflictions possess the same ruthless logic that makes defeating it all but impossible and the creation of a new species an inevitable outcome.

In The Girl, infected people, known as “hungries,” remain dormant until the smell of blood, human or otherwise, awakens them and they become flesh-eating animals. It is now years after the infection has all but wiped out civilization, and at what might be the only remaining military base Dr. Caroline Caldwell (Glenn Close) is experimenting on a group of infected children found on a foraging mission. While she experiments on them in a desperate attempt to find a cure as time runs out, Helen Justineau (Gemma Arterton) acts as teacher who attempts to give them some sense of humanity and culture.

The debate between the two, with the military in the middle, of course invokes Romero’s Day of the Dead (1985), the third instalment of his influential zombie trilogy. In Romero’s film the scientist is a sadistic caricature — he’s nicknamed “Frankenstein” for good reason — while in The Girl with All the Gifts the debate is more complex. Focused on her mission of finding a cure to save the human race, Dr. Caldwell is more pragmatic than perverse.

She eventually explains to Melanie that she is a second-generation hungry and that the second-generation is able to retain their human identity except for the times that their hunger kicks in. Dr. Caldwell tells a chilling tale of how she and the other newborns were found in a maternity ward. Already infected, the mothers had passed the disease on to the embryos through the placenta. The mothers were found eaten from the inside out.

Melanie is aghast that she could have done such a thing. After all, human babies don’t do such a thing.

It’s difficult to talk about The Girl with All the Gifts without giving away the ending. Usually I don’t mind being a spoiler, but in this case it would be best to experience it. Suffice it to say that it is beautifully prepared for in the very first scenes of the film, and it’s deeply moving.

Melanie loves Miss Justineau and wants, as she says to Dr. Caldwell toward the end, to give her “a long full live surrounded by people who love her.” And isn’t this what we all want? Is the ending the action of a truly human child, with all her needs and insecurities, or that of a monster?

The Film House

FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, 250 St. Paul St., St. Catharines, 905-688-0722

Listings for May 9 to 15

Bang! The Bert Berns Story: Wednesday 8 p.m., Saturday 9:30 p.m.

Maudie: Thursday 8 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 4 p.m., Monday 8 p.m.

Colossal: Friday 7 p.m,

The Girl With All The Gifts: Friday 9:30 p.m.

Window Horses: Saturday 4 p.m.

The Queen: Sunday 7 p.m.

Admission: $7 members, $9 general

For tickets and more information, visit FirstOntarioPAC.ca