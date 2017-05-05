Yesterday and today

William Bartlett Burgoyne was a many faceted individual. He was much more than “just” the founder of the St. Catharines Standard and its editor/publisher for three decades, from 1891 to 1921. He was involved in all manner of local undertakings, usually those aimed at civic betterment.

There’s a good reason that the high level bridge constructed in 1913-1915 between downtown and Western Hill was named for him – construction of such a bridge was an idea that he vigorously promoted in the pages of his newspaper for a decade or more before it finally happened.

For him civic betterment certainly included civic beautification. He was, after all, the founder of the St. Catharines Horticultural Society, which he headed from 1904 until 1916 (as well as being the president of the Ontario Horticultural Association in 1905-1906). The Burgoyne civic betterment/civic beautification initiative that occupies us today is the Civic Rose Garden in Montebello Park.

In a letter to Mayor Elson on February 1, 1919, W. B. Burgoyne donated $1,000 to the city for the establishment of a civic rose garden somewhere in the city.

With that money in hand, the city moved ahead quickly to achieve Burgoyne’s vision. H. J. Moore, head gardener of Queen Victoria Park in Niagara Falls, visited the city to appraise various possible locations for the new garden.

On February 8th, the city accepted his recommendation - that Montebello Park would be an excellent location, with the provisio that the exact location chosen in the park not interfere in any way with the park’s function as a playground. The decision was also made to spend $600 of Burgoyne’s $1,000 donation on rose bushes and $40 more on preparation of the grounds.

Things moved ahead steadily after that. Gardener Moore from Queen Victoria Park drew up plans for the new Civic Rose Garden. On February 13 roses bushes were ordered from England.

On March 18 ground was broken for the garden, the first of the roses were planted by Burgoyne and city officials on May 9, and by mid-June the first rose bloomed.

In the following year Burgoyne offered another donation, this one to extend the garden’s original size and to construct four pergolas to decorate it (with any funds left over to be used to beautify the parkland leading up to the Burgoyne Bridge).

Our old photo this week, presumably dating to late March or early April 1919, shows a scene from the early stages of preparing the grounds for the garden, with two city workers and their horse-drawn equipment leveling the site.

Ever since those first roses bloomed back in 1919 the Montebello Park Rose Garden has been a beauty spot in our city centre. The area looks a bit barren just now, but come back in mid-June and enjoy this year’s blooms!

