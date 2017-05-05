Round 1 in the Duel on the Dirt Series at Merrittville Speedway this season won't be a melee in the mud.

Wet weather and a forecast calling for more rain over the weekend prompted the Thorold track to announce cancellation of its program Saturday night.

The first visit of the season by the 4-cylinder truck class was also affected by the cancellation.

Duel on the Dirt showcases 8-cylinder classes from Brighton Speedway, New Humberstone Speedway in Port Colborne, Ohsweken Speedway, as well as from Merrittville.

The second and third rounds of the full-fendered series at the Thorold track are set for Saturday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Sept. 9, when a 50-lap, $1,000-to-win Hoosier stock feature closes out Merrittville's 66th season.

Brighton, Humberstone and Ohsweken also will host two home track events and a combined event during their seasons.

Last season Justin Ramsay won the overall Duel on the Dirt Series title in addition to the points championship at Brighton, his home track near Belleville.

Merrittville wasn't the only track where programs were be washed out. Brighton and Ransomville Speedway, in western New York; cancelled Friday night's show.