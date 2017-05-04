Grass cutting costs questioned

City councillors will learn how much it will cost Welland to maintain 700 acres of former Welland Recreational Canal Corp. (WRCC) lands once grass cutting gets underway.



Ward 6 Coun. Jim Larouche raised the issue under the adoption of minutes at Tuesday night’s meeting. It was a question he wanted to ask at the April 18 council meeting when the dissolution of the WRCC was brought forward.



Debate on the WRCC was shut down at the time, just before Larouche was to speak. Council passed a motion at that meeting that WRCC management, programming, and day-to-day operations be merged with the city, and that city staff carry out those duties.



The motion also said governance and oversight will return to city council, and that the city terminate a license agreement between the city and WRCC, a charitable Canal Foundation be established to raise funds from the public and apply for government grants, and that a Canal Advisory Board be established to provide advice and recommendations to council.



"My understanding that our costs will now be double," said Larouche, during Tuesday’s meeting.



Mayor Frank Campion briefly stopped Larouche, and said the report on the WRCC was not up for discussion.



Campion said the councillor could ask what happens next, but not question the actual report.



In response to Larouche’s question of when a number would come back to council for the grass cutting costs, the mayor said there wouldn’t be one given.



“It’s not before council, it’s been resolved. The information will become very obvious once (city) staff start doing that work,” Campion said.



City treasurer Steve Zorbas said when the 2018 budget is presented, the cost of maintenance of the former WRCC lands will be shown.



“It will very transparent and very visible for council members,” said Zorbas, who projected $100,000 a year in cost savings with the city takeover.

Timeline of WRCC

1973 - Welland Canal rerouted from downtown core to east side of city, leaving 12 kilometres of waterway unused

1997 - After 24 years the federal government deeded the ‘Canal Lands’ (approximately 411 acres and 272 acres of water, the area from the northern boundary of the City to the ‘rail cut’ at Humberstone Road) to the City of Welland along with a $12.3 million ‘maintenance’ fund to care for the lands.

1997 - Maintenance of approximately 680 acres began under the city and resided there for a decade

2007 - Welland Recreational Canal Corp. formed with a board of directors, and took on an active role in managing the Canal Lands, disentangling the operations and the ongoing maintenance from the city.

2015 - WRCC board and executive director quit. City takes over with interim board and corporate leadership team,

2017 - Council votes to dissolve WRCC and turn operation of recreational canal and flatwater centre back over to the city

