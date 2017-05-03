Crisis management firms take note. Niagara District Catholic School Board has a public relations disaster on its hands.

It’s what happens when you provide a hard-to-believe account of events and then take the cowardly way out when confronted over your questionable version of reality.

At issue is the last-minute cancellation at several elementary schools of a touring play dealing with gender identity.

Jessica Carmichael, artistic director of St. Catharines-based Carousel Players, first drew attention to the matter late last week when she detailed the puzzling chain of events that led to the cancelled performances of Boys, Girls and Other Mythological Creatures.

She noted that over the course of 48 hours last week five Catholic schools informed Carousel Players they had suddenly developed scheduling conflicts and could no longer accommodate the play.

Quite the coincidence, huh?

These cancellations came on the heels of the first performance at a Niagara Catholic school on April 25. Board chair Rev. Paul MacNeil, who represents the area of West Lincoln, Lincoln, Grimsby and Pelham, was reportedly in attendance that night. For those keeping track of such things, it’s also the area represented provincially by Progressive Conservative Sam Oosterhoff, a vocal opponent of the current sex education guidelines in Ontario schools.

The Globe and Mail got wind of the now-brewing controversy and published a story Wednesday that made the Catholic board look, by varying degrees, silly, cowardly and bullying.

Carmichael said on the Carousel Players website the message of the play isn’t about the main character Simon’s questions surrounding gender. Rather, it’s about whether “the family surrounding Simon/e can face their fears, find acceptance and continue to love one another no matter what.”

I haven’t seen the play, so I’ll refrain from making any further comment about its content, other than to say it appears to fit with Ontario’s curriculum. Plus, Carousel Players, a true local treasure, has an outstanding record in producing children’s theatre.

That said, I don’t doubt some parents or conservative religious types might be uneasy about the subject, a discomfort that may have arisen through speculation and misinformation rather than an actual viewing of the play.

The Niagara Catholic board is also a top-down driven organization, certainly from a communications perspective. Members of the local media from the past 20 years will tell you matters of any consequence or containing even a hint of controversy are only publicly addressed by the board’s chairman or director of education.

Thus, anyone who believes five principals acting independently of each other suddenly and simultaneously discovered a scheduling conflict for the play is also a firm believer in the Tooth Fairy.

Carmichael was unsuccessful in receiving further information about the cancellations from the principals involved, so she contacted a board superintendent who emailed her the party line that it is the prerogative of each school principal to determine what events to host at their schools and to cancel them when conflicts arise.

According to the Globe article, Carmichael later phoned the superintendent Mark Lefebvre and alleges she was told that if she continued to press the issue, she “would lose the Catholic school board forever.” Carmichael said she was then hung up on.

The Globe story noted calls to Lefebvre and board chair MacNeil were not returned by deadline. Neither were calls to principals at several schools that cancelled performances of the play.

Reading the above paragraph, past and present members of the local media are nodding their heads in recognition.

In light of how this has played out, one could be excused for thinking that concerns expressed about the play’s content, however dubiously based they might be, prompted a top-down decision to cancel the performances.

Such reasons for the action taken would likely have elicited criticism from many quarters. But at least you could give some marks to the board for being open and transparent.

Instead, it’s the worst-case scenario for the board.

Performances were cancelled for reasons that likely don’t pass the smell test for most people, the artistic director of a highly respected children’s theatre group has accused a board superintendent of telling her to drop the matter or face some undefined consequences and a national newspaper was stonewalled in its attempts to get comments from various board employees involved in the matter.

Bring on those crisis managers.

dherod.niagara@gmail.com