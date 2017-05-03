Niagara College is staying the course on the coaching front.

Even the latest addition to the head coaching ranks is a familiar face. Rob Lalama was an assistant coach on the men’s soccer team before taking over the women’s soccer program.

Nathan Groenveld, 81-52, league play; 11-8, playoffs; is returning for a seventh season as head coach of the men’s volleyball team, while Nathan Janzen will be back after leading the Knights to a 15-3 record in the regular season and a bronze medal in women’s volleyball at provincials.

Women’s basketball head coach Mike Beccaria, 42-30, league; 6-5, playoffs; and men’s basketball bench boss Keith Vassell, 34-19, league; 4-4, playoffs; are coming back for a fifth and fourth season, respectively.

Also returning to the sidelines is Frank DeChellis, whose men’s soccer teams have gone 15-18-8 in league play and 5-6 in the playoffs the past five seasons.

“We are excited for the coming season and are confident that our coaches will position our student-athletes for success in their respective sport and in the classroom. We expect to take the next step towards provincial and national contention,” athletics and recreation director Matthew Davies said.

Coaching contracts are renewed annually at the region’s community college.

St.Catharines boxers 2-for-3 in medals

St. Catharines Boxing Club fighters Daniel Ryan, 19, and brother Gerard, 16, each won a bronze medal at the Canadian championships in Quebec City.

Daniel Ryan beat Manitoba’s Martin Dylan by a 3-0 decision in the 75-kilogram elite male division and lost a 2-1 decision to Terrell Pelletier, also from Manitoba, in the semifinals.

Gerard Ryan, competing in the 64-kg male youth class lost a unanimous decision to Quebec’s Hamaz Khabbaz, who went on to defend his championship.

James Hughes, 16, the Ryans’ cousin, dropped a 3-0 decision to Ontario’s Hunter Lee, the eventual champion and the boxer of the tournament, in the 69-kg male youth division.

Jr. Canadians get jump on season

Spring tryouts for the Welland Jr. Canadians take place May 20-21 at Mohawk 4 Ice Centre, 710 Mountain Brow Blvd., Hamilton.

Sessions are from noon to 2 p.m. each day, and the $80 fee is payable before a prospect can get on the ice.

Players who require a permission to skate from their local hockey organizations must present this form before they will be allowed to try out for the team.

Players are asked to register online at http://ohawelland.pointstreaksites.com/view/ohawelland/annual-training-camp. All players attending junior team spring tryouts or camps must wear full facial protection.

Athletics returning

to the floor

The St. Catharines Athletics open the 2017 junior B lacrosse season with back-to-back games.

They visit the Whitby Warriors Tuesday, May 16, and host the Peterborough Lakers the next day for an 8 p.m. start at Jack Gatecliff Arena.

Last season the Spartans finished eighth in the 11-team league. St. Catharines compiled a 6-13-1 record and trailed the first-place Six Nations Arrows, 17-3; by 21 points.

