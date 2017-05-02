Public meeting on Pleasant Beach waste management
Garbage is piled at the end of Firelane 25 off of Pleasant Beach Road in summer 2016 where there have been issues of garbage being left by both residents and beachgoers. File Photo
Port Colborne is inviting the public to attend a meeting about waste management for Pleasant Beach this Saturday.
Residents of Pleasant Beach’s 65 properties will learn about all the options for garbage bins and collection of waste.
City, Niagara Region and Emterra staff will be meeting with the Pleasant Beach Association to discuss placement options and screening at the site.
The meeting is at 10 a.m. at Sherkston Community Centre.