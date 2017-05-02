Garden City bracing for more rain

Niagara was inundated with more than 60 millimetres of rain Monday that flooded roads as well as basements.

The storm “maxed out” the capacity of municipal sewers, leaving city workers scrambling to keep up, said Darrell Smith, St. Catharines’ senior operations manager.

“Obviously it stressed our system,” he said. “We’ve been having rain it seems like forever. When did the sun last shine?”

With more rain on the way, he said city staff have been working aggressively to keep storm drains clear of debris in the hope of preventing additional flooding from occurring.

“We try to get to them all, but when you have a storm and then a day or two later you have another storm, there isn’t physically enough time between the two events to get all the grates cleared, but we do the best that we can,” Smith said.

“And in every storm, you have stuff that washes into the grates. It’s not like you clean it and you don’t have to worry about it for six months, it’s every single time you have a rain event.”

Flooding led to the closure of several roads throughout the region, including Merrittville Highway where a sign said the road was closed by police order.

Asked on Tuesday, however, how many roads were closed throughout the region as a result of the storm, Niagara Regional Police media relations officers replied: “Doesn’t look like we were notified of any issues over the last few days.”

Smith said several St. Catharines roads were flooded, too.

“Pelham Road was bad,” he said. “We did have some localized flooding in other areas, and we had some large puddles throughout the city as that large volume of water fell in such a short time.”

He said the flooding didn’t get bad enough to make any of the roads within the city impassable.

“We’re lucky in that regard, but any low areas of road that’s adjacent to an open drainage course has the potential for flooding in this kind of event, just because of the volume of water.”

He asked residents to call Citizens First at 905-688-5600 or email citizensfirst@stcatharines.ca to report flooding, drainage problems or downed trees.

All sports fields in the city have also been closed until next Monday to protect the grass and for public safety, with the exception of the Kiwanis Field at 240 St. Paul St. W.

Although Smith didn’t know how many St. Catharines basements were flooded due to backed-up sewer lines, he said there were definitely a few.

The city offers the Flood Alleviation Program to help residents with a grant to cover the cost of installing backflow prevention devices on their sewer lines, which may have helped prevent problems within homes in older areas of the city that are still served by combined sanitary and storm sewers.

“We’ve had a lot of people who have been involved in the program, so I’m hoping that a lot of those issues have been addressed,” he said.

More information about that program is available at www.stcatharines.ca/Basement.

Smith said it’s too soon after the storm to see an increase in people applying for grants. However, he suspects there may be more applicants in the weeks to come.

In addition to the rain, lightning that accompanied the deluge wreaked havoc in Niagara-on-the-Lake, where firefighters were called to a home at 474 Concession 7 Rd. in the midst of the storm, after a natural gas meter at the side of the house was struck by lightning.

Although damage appeared limited to the meter itself, a crew from Enbridge was at the home Tuesday morning installing a new gas line and meter at the property.

With more rain on the way, Smith said St. Catharines staff are doing their best to prepare.

“We have four more days of rain coming up very shortly that will stress our system again, and we again will do our best to keep everything flowing as much as possible.”

Because Niagara’s watershed areas are saturated, Smith said even small amounts of rainfall can cause localized flooding.

He echoed an advisory issued by Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority, asking residents to be “very careful around any open drainage ditches or inlets, and trails or watercourses, because the potential for flooding is there.”

