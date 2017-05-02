Armed robbery at Smithville pharmacy

Niagara Regional Police are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery at a Smithville, at about 8:55 p.m., Monday.

Police say the Rexall Pharmacy at 144 Griffin St. S. was held up by two armed men, who demanded narcotics and money from the pharmacist and employees.

The type of weapons used in the robbery were not disclosed by police.

The suspects fled on foot with an unknown amount of narcotics.

Both suspects were white with thin builds, and both wore black balaclavas to hide their faces.

One man was wearing black pants, and an orange hooded sweatshirt, while the second suspect wore grey pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call detectives at 905-688-4111 ext. 5400, and refer to incident number 17-36694.