ADOPT A PET: Diesel looking to shift gears

By Special to The Standard

Diesel can be adopted from Lincoln County Humane Society. (Supplied photo)

Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $50. Kittens two to four months old are $100. Rabies vaccinations are now included in adoption fees. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $67 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.

Cats

Rue: domestic shorthair, female, five years old

Hailey: domestic shorthair, female, 8½ years old

Sean: domestic shorthair, male, 1 year old

Geppetto: domestic shorthair, male, six years old

Bunny: domestic mediumhair, female, six years old

Honey: domestic shorthair, femle, 18 years old

Barnaby: domestic shorthair, male, one year old

Dogs

Eva: foxhound mix, female, 2½ years old

Vaquita: rough collie mix, female, 1½ years old

Angel: Jack Russell terrier, mix, female, four years old

Stephanie: French bulldog/ dalmatian, female, three years old

Diesel: Labrador retriever mix, male, seven years old

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.

For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC

Cecily: eight months old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very outgoing and companionable but not cuddly, needs a quiet loving home

Mittens: 11 years old, female, short hair, black with white feet, lovely and affectionate

Molly: three years old, female, short hair brown tabby with attitude, needs to be the only cat

Oscar: eight months old, male, medium hair with fluffy tail, brown tabby with white, very friendly, cute and adorable.

 