Lucas Spinosa would love for Welland to be known for coffee.

“Good things happen with coffee,” he says, adding it’s got the social aspect people associate with alcohol but minus the potential for bar fights.

Having his own coffee company is something he says has been on his mind for many years, even before he opened his first business, the Black Sheep Lounge, in 2015.

The Niagara Street cafe already incorporates his love for coffee as he serves up different brews from across the globe, but now he’s able to kick it up a notch thanks to a roaster weighing 540 kilograms that’s nestled beside the stage in the main sitting area of the lounge.

Spinosa says placing it in the most populated area of the lounge was both a matter of that being the only place it would fit and wanting to show it off.

With the new machine, a 1988 Probat manufactured in Germany with a bean capacity of 12 kg, he’s able to roast raw coffee beans in house then package and sell them in the lounge and at other shops and businesses.

With that comes a new enterprise, which he’s calling Hellfire Coffee Co.

The company officially launched today at the Black Sheep Lounge, where customers were invited to come out for free coffee, live music and a demonstration of how the machine works.

Spinosa will be offering through Hellfire packages of the fresh-roasted coffee, staff training and tastings. The company will work with restaurant locations to pair different coffee flavours with different foods, much like what happens with wines, to enhance dining experiences.

He says the raw coffee product is selected by season and when it will be the freshest.

“I always compare it to cereal,” he says. “Coffee, it doesn’t go mouldy or necessarily even go bad after it’s roasted, but it’s like cereal in that you open that bag after you roast the coffee it goes stale.”

He says the two-week mark is its best before date and a standard to which he adheres.

Spinosa says if there are opportunities to expand this company, it’s something he’d be up for doing. His love for coffee has grown since he opened Black Sheep Lounge almost two years ago and he wants to share that love with others.

There’s a new website to go with the new company. At hellfirecoffeeco.com people can learn more about the company, the roasting process and how to purchase packages of coffee.

