$115,000 up for grabs for budding entrepreneurs

FirstOntario Credit Union has $115,000 in cash and services available to Niagara’s top budding entrepreneurs.

For the second time, the credit union has teamed up with community partners including The Standard to offer its 1Awards competition, to help future business leaders make their plans a reality.

To be eligible, Niagara businesses must have fewer than 50 employees and have been in business for less than two years, while demonstrating measurable growth such as workforce expansion, innovation or economic impact on the community.

Eligible candidates have until Friday to apply by filling out an online application at www.1AwardsNiagara.ca, or by stopping at any Niagara FirstOntario Credit Union location.

Finalists will be announced later this month, and the winners will be announced in early June.

Competition partners also include Form and Affect, KPMG, Niagara College, Lancaster Brooks and Welch, Innovate Niagara, The Business Link Niagara and Niagara Region.