River Lions end season with heartbreaking loss

The Niagara River Lions’ disappointing, underachieving, season came to a heartbreaking loss Saturday night at Meridian Centre.

The River Lions, on a franchise record three-game win streak, blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead in dropping a 104-103 decision to the Orangeville A’s in front of 2,004 fans.

With the win the A’s clinched the final playoff spot in the National Basketball League of Canada Central Division standings.

Niagara needed the victory and an Orangeville loss Sunday in London to secure its spot in the post-season.

A three-point attempt at the buzzer by the River Lions Nick Okorie fell short, but it clearly appeared the point-guard was fouled on the play.

“The thing that I think is unfortunate is that the good games that we played that ended up with an L (loss) put us into a situation where there was so much weight on this game, and on the final minute tonight,” said head coach Keith Vassell.

“I thought the last two shots we had were fouls. I thought they were easy calls, but overall how we finished the season off I’m proud of the guys.”

Despite being down early in the game, the River Lions rallied and led 33-27 after one quarter of play, 57-50 at halftime, and 81-72 after three quarters.

The Lions would get into foul trouble over the final 12 minutes, and Orangeville got hot from three-point land hitting six three-pointers including four from Jameson Tipping.

Richard Amardi had 22 points to lead Niagara, who shot just 36-percent from the field. Amardi (Scarborough) was one of the record eight Canadian-born players on the River Lions roster to end the season.

Meantime Vassell, who took over the team on an interim basis in early March, was (7-11) at the helm for a team that finished (14-26) overall.

The head coach of the Niagara College men’s basketball team hasn’t completely shut the door on possibly returning to the River Lions as not making the playoffs left a bad taste in his mouth.

“I’d have to sit down with ownership,” Vassell said.

“I do love coaching at Niagara College. It’s a completely different situation and game there, but I definitely do enjoy this and would love the opportunity to get us back (on track). I think if I had a full season I would love to see what would be possible.

“I think we were competitive enough and talented enough, and to not make the playoffs — we should have. I’d like to see it through.”

Lion Pride: The River Lions top scorer, and rebounder, Kirk Williams Jr. sat this game out after being suspended for one game for accumulating six technical or unsporting fouls on the season … Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson led the A’s and all scorers with 26 points … Orangeville will now play London in the opening round of the playoffs.

River Lions wrap up second season

Record: 14-26

Points: Kirk Williams Jr. 16.67 points per game

Rebounds: Kirk Williams Jr. 6.90 average per game

Assists: Tyler Murray 2.92 average per game

Steals: Marcus Lewis (ended the season on injured reserve) 1.80 average per game

Blocks: Sam Muldrow (4th all-time in blocks in NBL Canada history with 138) 3,00 average per game

The Scoop

A’s 104 River Lions 103

Postmedia star of the game: A’s forward Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson with a game-high 26 points to go along with 10 rebounds and six assists.

For Niagara: Richard Amardi (22), Sam Muldrow (18), Nick Okorie (14) Josiah Moore (14) and Carl Hall (12).

For Orangeville: Hollis-Jefferson (26), Jameson Tipping (16), Anthony Harris (13), Rick Bodiford (11) and Slim Magee (10.

Shooting Percentage: River Lions: 36.1; A’s 39.8

Rebounds: Niagara (58); Orangeville (61)

Turnovers: River Lions (16); A’s (16)

Free Throws: Niagara 33-for-40; Orangeville 24-for-32

Attendance: 2, 004

Up Next: The River Lions will now begin preparing for their third season in Niagara.