Niagara reporters tops in Ontario

A column challenging a novice politician to be accountable to his voters, stories about sexual harassment allegations against a former MPP, and stories focusing on the hardships of fame earned three Niagara journalists top honours at the 63rd annual Ontario Newspaper Awards.

St. Catharines Standard columnist Grant LaFleche was awarded the Joan May Memorial Award for column writing, while the Niagara Falls Review team of John Law and Ray Spiteri won the top award for municipal affairs reporting (under 25,000 circulation). Law also won the James Bruce Award for arts and entertainment writing.

Angus Scott, editor-in-chief for Niagara’s three daily newspapers, is proud of the award winners — as well as with the writers and photographers responsible for all seven award nominations received by the three daily papers also including The Welland Tribune.

“It shows the quality of the writing and the staff we have at Niagara’s papers,” Scott said. “I’m proud of all of them.”

Scott said LaFleche’s column regarding Niagara West–Glanbrook MPP Sam Oosterhoff, challenging the then-19-year-old politician to be accountable to voters, won over the judges.

“He has a sharp analytical mind and it comes through in his columns,” Scott said.

It was the first time LaFleche won an award for his column writing.

“I’m no longer the Susan Lucci of Ontario columnists,” he quipped, referring to the soap opera actress who was nominated for Emmy awards 19 times before winning. Lafleche has been nominated several times for column writing over the years.

He said the win is particularly gratifying because the award isn’t limited by circulation, putting him in competition against writers such as Ann Jarvis from the Windsor Star.

“It’s really gratifying to be able to be recognized amongst some of the best writers in the province,” he added.

Law’s entries in the entertainment writing category — including features about singer Ariana Gillis, a heartbreaking story about singer Vanity, and a review about Shaw Theatre’s production of Alice in Wonderland — again demonstrated his exceptional talent.

“I’ve always known John to be one of the best writers around, and obviously the judge for the entertainment award agreed,” Scott said.

Said Law, “I’ve long respected our local singer Ariana Gillis, and I’m grateful she discussed the darkest period of her life without flinching. I owed it to her to tell her story in detail.

“Much of my column on the death of Denise Matthews — re: Vanity — came from a conversation nearly a decade ago with the former Niagara Falls beauty queen. She was completely unique, and so indifferent to her past celebrity. Our talk stuck with me for a long time. I’m sad we’ll never have another interview.”

The work of Law and Spiteri writing about allegations against Craitor — a Niagara Falls city councillor who was forced to resign from his previous post as Niagara Falls MPP amid allegations of sexual harassment — “was obviously outstanding.”

Spiteri said he’s “proud to work with such talented journalists at the three dailies in Niagara, including my Niagara Falls Review colleague John Law.”

“It was an honour to be nominated and to win with John in the municipal affairs category. I think Postmedia journalists in Niagara have done and continue to do great work, and I think this year’s Ontario Newspaper Awards is a testament to that.”

Law, too, said “it’s always great to celebrate with my colleagues.”

“They all worked hard on stories, photos and columns that mattered,” he said.

LaFleche and Standard reporter Bill Sawchuk were also nominated for the municipal affairs award, while LaFleche, Karena Walter, photographers Julie Jocsak and Bob Tymczyszyn, graphic designer Brad Demers and columnist Doug Herod shared a nomination for the Online Multimedia Special Project Award.

Tribune reporter Michelle Allenberg was nominated for spot news reporting, for her coverage of a tragic Port Colborne fire.