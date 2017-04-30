Employment Solutions opening at mall

Employment Solutions this month will be joining Seaway Mall.

Employment Solutions, which also has a location on East Main Street in downtown Welland, is a full-service career and employment centre which offers assistance to all unemployed and under-employed individuals.

Career counselling, resume development, employment readiness workshops, skill training certification programs, free job postings and recruitment services are among the services Employment Solutions offers to its clients.

An exact date has not been given, but the new location is opening beside Tianna’s Jewellers and Winners.