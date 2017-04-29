Niagara Regional Police have arrested two Port Colborne residents after seizing approximately $3,500 in stolen property from a Welland Street residence.

On Friday police investigated information about stolen property, which led them to the residence. With a search warrant, they subsequently found the stolen items.

The two residents of the home, Jeffery Boston, 33, and Angela Airhardt, 33, have both been charged with two counts each of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments.

Boston has additionally been charged with breach of probation and Airhardt has also been charged with breach of an officer in charge undertaking.

Police have identified, but not disclosed, the owners of the stolen property.