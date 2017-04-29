Lionesses collecting for Diabetes Canada

For the third year in a row, the Fonthill Lioness Club is partnering with Diabetes Canada for the annual Clothesline Fill-A-Truck for Diabetes event.

Linda Roach, secretary for the Fonthill Lioness Club, said the club partnered with Diabetes Canada, formerly called the Canadian Diabetes Association, for this event because it’s an important issue to them.

“Our Lioness Club does not get any financial gain out of doing this,” she said, noting that it’s not a Lioness Club event, but rather something they’re doing for the diabetes organization.

The event, which takes place May 13, is part of the Clothesline campaign the organization has. The campaign collects gently used clothing and small household items and appliances to donate to Value Village locations.

Roach said when people do their spring cleaning, they ask them to set aside these items to donate. In doing so, it benefits both the environment by diverting these items from a landfill and it helps those who might not be able to purchase brand new items by stocking the shelves at Value Village.

Roach said while they are mostly looking for items, if anyone did want to make monetary donations, she knows where to send them. She said she thinks monetary donations would go directly towards research for diabetes.

Items such as clothes, bedding, footwear, books and so on are going to be collected at the Fonthill Lions Hall that one day only.

“The Lionesses unload the cars and put the stuff directly into the truck,” she said. “The truck will be there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.”

After that, she added, they don’t have a way to get the donated items to Diabetes Canada.

The Fonthill Lions Hall is located on Hurricane Road, just off of Highway 20 in Pelham.

