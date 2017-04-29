Musicians and performers entertained the crowds, while artisans and vendors lined James Street in St. Catharines.

And nearby cafes, shops and venues were packed with people throughout the city’s downtown core, enjoying a weekend of entertainment, during the annual In the Soil Arts Festival.

“It’s good to see St. Catharines come alive,” said Adrian Petry, visitor services co-ordinator from the St. Catharines Museum – one of many community organizations that participated in the annual festival.

The event also brought together some unusual entertainment, as well as groups promoting arts and culture for the community.

One of the most popular attractions – among children at least – was a giant kid-eating cardboard monster, created by Liz Hayden and Camilla Avendano from Summer Collective.

“It’s very satisfying. The kids are loving it,” she said.

A year earlier, the artists created a cardboard forest for children to explore. But the popularity of the kid-eating cardboard monster posed a bit of a problem for Hayden who usually tries to improve on past successes.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do next year to top this,” Hayden said.

The festival continues Sunday.