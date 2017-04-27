No smoke alarms proves costly for landlord

Entering a guilty plea in court saved the owners of a Port Colborne fourplex from paying a larger fine for Ontario Fire Code violations dating back to last December.



Port Colborne Fire and Emergency Services fire prevention officer Scott Lawson said the owners of 346 Davis Street were convicted in Provincial Offences Court on March 15 for failing to comply with the fire code and were fined $7,500.



Lawson said the cost could have been much higher had it not been for the guilty plea.



“I was happy with it,” he said, of the fine.



On December 17, 2016, the fire service responded to a complaint of no smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in a unit in the building.



“We found that all four units had issues with smoke alarms, and three had issues with carbon monoxide alarms. We replaced all of the alarms and made the building compliant before we left.”



Lawson said he’d rather not go to court, he’d prefer to see all residences in compliance with the fire code and have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.



Smoke alarms are mandatory and any residence with a fuel-fired appliance or attached garage requires a carbon monoxide alarm. Carbon monoxide alarm are mandatory in all new builds in the province, as well.



Lawson said he’s also prefer not to have to charge or ticket people, but said if the fire service can’t get compliance from homeowners, they will be taken to court.



And with city firefighters working hard on the smoke alarm inspection program, he’s hoping people get the message that smoke alarms save lives.



“Our numbers aren’t where we want them to be though. The biggest issue we’re finding are out of date alarms.”



Lawson said people should check their alarms and replace batteries if needed. If an alarm, battery-operated or hardwired, is more than 10 years old, it should be replaced completely.



“One thing we’re finding is that people who have hardwired alarms are replacing them with battery-operated ones. That gives them a lower level of protection.”



He said if a home has a hardwired system, that should be used and not be replaced. Firefighters, he said, would educate people on using the hardwired systems and would follow up at a later point to ensure the system was back in operation if it had been replaced by battery-operated alarms.



“We would really like people to take responsibility for their own safety,” he said.



