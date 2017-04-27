No issues with high water levels at marinas

Two marinas at the opposite ends of Niagara say high water levels on the Great Lakes aren’t having an affect on their operations.



And even if water levels continue to rise, both Port Colborne’s Sugarloaf Harbour Marina, on Lake Erie, and Port Dalhousie’s Pier Marina, on Lake Ontario, will be protected.



Water levels across the Great Lakes are up due to high rainfall throughout April and ice/snow melt and runoff through the system. Lake Ontario currently sits at flood conditions during calm weather.



“We noticed last year that the water levels were up and we had to build a higher stationary dock on the east side of the boat launch (at H.H. Knoll Lakeview Park) because it was covered in water,” says Sugarloaf marina manager Mark Minor. “We haven’t noticed anything this year.”



Minor says the higher water levels are somewhat welcomed at the marina because boats are able to move easily over areas where silt has moved in, and it means weeds don’t reach the surface as quickly.



On the east side of the marina, docks are held with a chain and anchor system, he says, which can be quickly adjusted to deal with higher water levels. On the 500-slip west side of Sugarloaf, the docks float up and down, whether because of storm surges or rising lake levels.



Minor says the docks are secured to pilings with large rings that allow them to move freely. It means boaters don’t have to worry about adjusting to the water levels when securing their boat lines to their slips.



“There are white lines on the pilings that show the water level from when the marina was built, and we’re a good foot or two from that.”



Sugarloaf Harbour Marina docks were completed in 1988, with the marina building finished in 1993.



Minor says the only area where boaters may have to watch their lines is at the fuel dock, which is a fixed dock, but added he’d warn anyone who was docking there.



While Lake Ontario sits at flood levels, Port Dalhousie Pier Marina foreman Paul Stevens says the 450-slip marina is protected.



“We’re good, we have floating docks that go up and down with the water levels.”



Stevens says there are already 30 boats in the marina, which is on the east side of Port Dalhousie.



St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. spokesman Andrew Bogara says he’s not aware of any impact to the locks or canals in the seaway system.



“We meter the flow of water … and we can control it when it comes to high lake levels.”



Though water levels are up, it doesn’t mean vessels on the Great Lakes and transiting through the Welland Canal or elsewhere in the seaway system can add more cargo, Bogara says. Canals and locks remain at a fixed maximum draft of 26 feet six inches.



“For a number of lakers that have a draft information system, we allow an extra three inches of draft given the equipment they use.”



Bogara says the draft information system utilizes very high quality maps of channel bottoms and satellites to model a laker’s path along each foot of a channel, enabling a captain to know exactly how much water is below the ship. The system is used on lakers that are frequently traveling the



“Ocean vessels remain at the standard maximum draft, which allows for a generous margin of safety,” he says.



dajohnson@postmedia.com

Twitter: @DaveJTheTrib