Hwy. 140 crash under investigation

Niagara OPP are still investigating a crash on Highway 140 that sent a man to hospital by air ambulance Tuesday morning.



The crash took place at 8:10 a.m. just north of Buchner Road in Welland when a car slammed into the back end of a stopped cube van. The cube van and other vehicles were waiting for a bus to make a left turn onto Buchner Road.



Niagara Emergency Medical Services paramedics and Welland Fire and Emergency Services firefighters worked together to extricate the driver of the car from his vehicle, while OPP and Niagara Regional Police closed off the highway.



An Ornge air ambulance was dispatched to the scene and transported the man to St. Michael’s hospital in Toronto.

“The driver had serious injuries, but he’s in a far better position than he was,” Niagara OPP Staff Sgt. Dan Briggs said Wednesday.



Briggs said the crash investigation is ongoing, but that officers had a good look at the scene and had already interviewed a number of witnesses to the incident.



“We’re just putting the rest of the pieces together.”

