Hospital funding on Gates budget wish list

After years of waiting for a new Niagara Falls hospital, MPP Wayne Gates hopes the province will finally ante up the dough to make it happen.

With the provincial budget set to be unveiled on Thursday, Gates said he has formally written to both the Finance Minister Charles Sousa and Health Minister Dr. Eric Hoskins, asking them to “include the necessary resources to begin building a new hospital in Niagara Falls.”

“We need the new hospital built and this will also help to put local people back to work,” the New Democrat said.

“We need to address the hospital issue in Niagara Falls, while also being mindful to ensure communities like Niagara-on-the-Lake and Fort Erie have the necessary health care resources to provide urgent care services to their residents.”

Gates said he also hopes to see increased funding for health care resources including mental health services, as well as long-term care space and gaps in home care.

Meanwhile, Gates said he remains concerned about the high cost of hydro bills.

“Lack of affordability in Ontario is having serious negative impacts on seniors, families and single parents,” he said.

“Whether it’s hydro bills, housing or prescription drugs — affordability is a major issue that needs to be addressed.”

While the provincial government has announced that GO train services would be coming to Niagara by 2021, Gates said he’d like to see an improved timeline on that plan, as well as additional gaming opportunities for the Fort Erie race track.