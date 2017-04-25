Man airlifted to trauma centre

An ORNGE air ambulance airlifted a man to a trauma centre following a serious crash on Highway 140 just north of Buchner Road in Welland at 8:11 a.m. Tuesday.



The two-vehicle crash involved a car and cube van in the southbound lanes of the highway, with the car pinned under the cube van.



A witness, who was just in front of the cube van, said a school bus was stopped on the highway about to make a left turn on to Buchner Road when the crash happened. The witness said there were three vehicles in front of him at the time.



“Everyone was stopped in front of me, when I saw the cube van move forward. It tapped my car,” said the witness, adding he moved his vehicle a bit when he saw the cube van move.



Once out his vehicle, he said the cube van driver got all and yelled for someone to call 911.



“I grabbed my cell and called. The person (in the car) looked unconscious and then started to come to. A nurse showed up on scene and started to talk and tend to him. A lot of people stopped to help.”



Welland Fire and Emergency Services Fire Chief Brian Kennedy said four fire trucks responded to the scene with career firefighters onboard.



“It was a technical extrication for sure. It was a tough call because of the severity of the damage to vehicle,” said Kennedy, from the scene.



He said firefighters had to lift the cube van off the front of end of the car in order to free the driver’s legs and gain access to him. Firefighters took doors off the driver’s side of the car to allow Niagara EMS paramedics access to the driver.



“Our guys did a great job. We always talk about the Golden Hour, giving patients good survivability chances. The extrication took 45 to 50 minutes,” the chief said.



When Welland firefighters arrived on scene, they advised fire dispatch to put ORNGE air ambulance on alert for a possible airlift. The helicopter arrived at 8:50 a.m. and landed on the highway, just south of Buchner Road.



Once the patient from the car was freed, paramedics transported him in an ambulance to the waiting helicopter just up the highway. The driver of the cube van was treated by paramedics, and it was unknown if he was taken to hospital.



Niagara OPP blocked Highway 140 from East Main Street to Netherby Road, and Buchner Road between Highway 140 and Doan’s Ridge Road was blocked for a period of time as well. Niagara Regional Police were also on scene assisting with blocking the highway.



There’s no word on the cause of the crash or the condition of the car driver at this time.



