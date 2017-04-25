Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $50. Kittens two to four months old are $100. Rabies vaccinations are now included in adoption fees. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $67 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.

Cats

Tigger: domestic shorthair, male, grey tabby, one year

Frost: domestic shorthair, orange tabby, male, five years

Gepetto: domestic shorthair, brown/white tabby, male, declawed, six years

Nicole: domestic shorthair, orange tabby, female, eight years

King: domestic shorthair, brown tabby, male, four years

Nelson: domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, male, five years

Dogs

Stephanie: catahoula, female, white with black spots, three years

Saint: mastiff, male, brindle, three years

Skipper: retriever, male, black, one year

Angel: Jack Russell terrier, female, white with brown spots, four years

Thor: boxer/mastiff, male, tan and white, five years

Roger: retriever, male, red, five years

•••

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.

For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC

Cecily: eight months old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very outgoing and companionable but not cuddly, needs a quiet loving home

Mittens: 11 years old, female, short hair, black with white feet, lovely and affectionate

Molly: three years old, female, short hair brown tabby with attitude, needs to be the only cat