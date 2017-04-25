ADOPT A PET: Tigger, Stephanie and Gepetto need homes
Stephanie can be adopted from Lincoln County Humane Society. (Supplied photo)
Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.
For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $50. Kittens two to four months old are $100. Rabies vaccinations are now included in adoption fees. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $67 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.
Cats
Tigger: domestic shorthair, male, grey tabby, one year
Frost: domestic shorthair, orange tabby, male, five years
Gepetto: domestic shorthair, brown/white tabby, male, declawed, six years
Nicole: domestic shorthair, orange tabby, female, eight years
King: domestic shorthair, brown tabby, male, four years
Nelson: domestic shorthair, brown and white tabby, male, five years
Dogs
Stephanie: catahoula, female, white with black spots, three years
Saint: mastiff, male, brindle, three years
Skipper: retriever, male, black, one year
Angel: Jack Russell terrier, female, white with brown spots, four years
Thor: boxer/mastiff, male, tan and white, five years
Roger: retriever, male, red, five years
•••
Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.
For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.
Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC
Cecily: eight months old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very outgoing and companionable but not cuddly, needs a quiet loving home
Mittens: 11 years old, female, short hair, black with white feet, lovely and affectionate
Molly: three years old, female, short hair brown tabby with attitude, needs to be the only cat