‘Extraordinary’ volunteers recognized by NHS

It was a need for fellowship that inspired Sue Alexander to get involved back in 1967.

She was 26 years old at the time, a new mother who had just started a job working as a secretary at Brock University, when she learned about the need for volunteers at St. Catharines General Hospital.

Her husband worked long hours at Lincoln Upholstery at the time. And being new to Canada with no other family in the country, Alexander needed a social outlet.

“It was being lonesome,” said Alexander, now 76 years old. “St. Catharines was a small city and I just felt trapped because my family was in New Zealand. Someone said, ‘How about volunteering at the hospital?’”

Nancy Anderson, 80, shared a similar motivation for joining the volunteers 50 years ago.

“I was invited by one of the other girls to come out one evening to join,” she said. “I joined in and I’ve been ever since.”

They’re now among the longest serving active volunteers at Niagara Health System’s St. Catharines hospital, and they’re still going strong, working regular shifts at the St. Catharines Hospital Auxiliary gift shop.

While the hospital has grown significantly in the decades since Alexander and Anderson began, the need for volunteers has grown, too.

When they started, the women were among 99 volunteers working with the Louise Harkness Evening Auxiliary, while about 100 more volunteers worked at the hospital during the days. Today, there are about 850 volunteers working at NHS sites throughout Niagara, including about 400 at St. Catharines hospital.

Although a need for companionship initially inspired the women to volunteer, seeing the difference they made within the hospital has kept them going.

“To me it was to give back to the community. We never know when we need a hospital,” Alexander said. “We funded a lot of equipment over the many years.”

“Exactly,” Anderson said, adding the contributions they’ve made are well worth the hours the volunteers dedicate every month.

Hospital auxiliaries have pitched in millions of dollars, helping the NHS OneFoundation ensure hospitals have the equipment to meet the needs of patients.

Meanwhile, other volunteers dedicate their time to enhancing the care provided to patients through mealtime assistance, information services, patient satisfaction and electronic patient experience measurement surveys, pet therapy services and through volunteering at orthopedic clinics.

”Our volunteers are without a doubt essential to the extraordinary caring we provide our patients,” said volunteer co-ordinator Sherri Lemon, in a media release. “Their efforts help to ensure a caring environment for patients and their visitors. Our volunteers truly make a difference.”

In addition to making a difference, Alexander said sharing each other’s company remains an important part of the experience.

“It’s also the fellowship. We’ve had such a good time. That’s why we’re still friends after 50 years, too,” she said with a laugh. “It was a wonderful outlet. My kids used to say, ‘Mom, you’re so happy when you come back from the hospital.’”

In recognition of National Volunteer Week, volunteer co-ordinator Andrea McCollum said the NHS will honour the contributions of the two women, along with hundreds more during its annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner at Club Roma, Wednesday night.

“People give what they give. Fifty years is extraordinary, but we have many, many other volunteers that have given 10 to 40 years,” McCollum said.

“It’s an absolute lifetime of service and dedication to one organization. There are many organizations that they could have chosen to volunteer at. Choosing the hospital and being dedicated for that long is extraordinary. We go on about extraordinary care. They are extraordinary people.”

ABenner@postmedia.com