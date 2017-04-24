Canal disaster part of lecture series

One of Niagara’s, and the province’s, worst workplace accidents will be the topic of discussion at the Fallen Workers Lecture Series at Welland Public Library.



Sarah King-Head, Thorold’s honourary historian, will talk about the Lock 6 gate collapse, that killed ten men and injured dozens on Wednesday, August 1, 1928, on Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. in the community room of Welland Civic Square, 60 East Main St., Welland.



The gate at the lock collapsed after a 20-ton crane toppled over and fell 25 metres into Lock 6.



King-Head will explore the causes and circumstances that lead to the highest single day loss of life in the two decades it took to build the Welland Ship Canal. She will also talk about who these men were, showing that their range of ethnicities and nationalities provides a unique snapshot of immigration patterns to Canada in the years after the First World War.



Admission to the seven-part fallen workers lecture series is free. The next speaker in the series is Mike Babiski, who will talk about helmet diving from the past on Tuesday, May 30. Pre-registration for the speaker series is encouraged by calling 905-734-6210 ext. 2521 or through the library’s online calendar.

